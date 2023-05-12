WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Despite the UK economy flatlining for a year, Sunak has no plan to stimulate growth
Commenting on GDP figures published today (Friday), showing growth of only 0.1% for the first quarter of 2023, and a fall of 0.3% into March, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“Our economy has been flatlining for more than a year. But Rishi Sunak still doesn’t have a plan to stimulate growth and get us out of this rut. And his ministers are making things worse by holding down pay while inflation is over 10%.
“Without pay growth, families are forced to cut back their spending, and business lose customers. That’s why a competent government would put pay growth at the heart of the UK’s economic plan.”
New TUC poll: 2 in 3 young women have experienced sexual harassment, bullying or verbal abuse at work12/05/2023 11:25:00
Poll of more than 1,000 women finds 3 in 5 women say they have experienced harassment at work – rising to almost 2 in 3 women aged 25 to 34.
“Our bleakest-ever start to the year” - number of people helped by Citizens Advice at record high12/05/2023 10:05:00
The number of people helped by Citizens Advice hit a record high during the first four months of 2023. That's according to stark new figures released yesterday by the charity that reveal the enormous pressures facing households
NHS Confederation responds to the latest NHS performance statistics12/05/2023 09:05:00
Rory Deighton responds to the latest NHS performance statistics
£15 minimum wage for care workers would boost England’s economy by £7.7 billion11/05/2023 11:25:00
New research published today (Thursday) by the TUC provides a local breakdown of the financial benefit to the care workforce, and the wider economic benefits, of raising wages to a fair minimum of £15 per hour across the social care sector.
Exploiting social housing has detrimental impact on people’s lives – LGA responds to NAO report on supported housing10/05/2023 15:25:00
Cllr Darren Rodwell, Housing Spokesperson for the Local Government Association responds to a National Audit Office report on an investigation into supported housing
UNICEF - 150 million babies born preterm in the last decade10/05/2023 14:25:00
An estimated 13.4 million babies were born pre-term in 2020, with nearly 1 million dying from preterm complications, according to a new report released by United Nations agencies and partners today. This is equivalent to around 1 in 10 babies born early (before 37 weeks of pregnancy) worldwide.
TUC: 1 in 5 workers’ right to strike at risk because of the government’s anti-strikes bill09/05/2023 13:15:00
The TUC has today (Tuesday) warned that the right to strike of a massive 1 in 5 workers in Britain is at risk because of the Conservative government’s Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill.
TUC - Consumer credit debt sees sharpest rise since the financial crisis05/05/2023 15:20:00
Bank of England statistics published yesterday (Thursday) show consumer credit debt rose by 2.7% (£5.7 billion) in the first quarter of 2023 – the sharpest quarterly rise since the first quarter of 2008.
Poor managers bad for workers' mental health and performance, new CIPD research shows05/05/2023 10:05:00
A new report by the CIPD shows a direct link between poor managers and negative mental health, job satisfaction and performance amongst workers. In response, the CIPD is highlighting the need for better people manager selection and development to ensure managers have the skills needed to effectively lead and support their teams.