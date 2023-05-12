Despite the UK economy flatlining for a year, Sunak has no plan to stimulate growth

Commenting on GDP figures published today (Friday), showing growth of only 0.1% for the first quarter of 2023, and a fall of 0.3% into March, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“Our economy has been flatlining for more than a year. But Rishi Sunak still doesn’t have a plan to stimulate growth and get us out of this rut. And his ministers are making things worse by holding down pay while inflation is over 10%.

“Without pay growth, families are forced to cut back their spending, and business lose customers. That’s why a competent government would put pay growth at the heart of the UK’s economic plan.”