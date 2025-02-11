Despite Trump’s threats, Mexico is of fundamental importance to the US economy

EXPERT COMMENT

Although there is a brief respite from the threat of tariffs, Mexican leaders must brace for tough times and focus on the long-term potential of the US–Mexico relationship.

In its first two weeks, the second Trump administration has enacted a barrage of executive orders and holds North America on the brink of an all-out trade war. Although President Trump’s phone call with President Claudia Sheinbaum, his Mexican counterpart, put the brakes (for now) on catastrophic 25 per cent blanket tariffs, Mexico must prepare itself for a tumultuous few years ahead.

