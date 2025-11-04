Welsh Government
Detailed spending plans show Welsh Government's commitment to key services
Further details of the Welsh Government's £27 billion Draft Budget showing increases in funding for all key departments were set out yesterday.
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said the departmental spending plans show the government's commitment to protecting vital public services, while maintaining stability ahead of the Senedd election.
Stage 2 of the Draft Budget 2026-2027 sets out more than £800 million of additional funding compared to last year's budget, with protected funding for health, education and other essential services.
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford yesterday said:
These spending plans show how we're protecting the services people rely on most. Every key department will see increased funding, providing the stability our public services need.
We remain open to working with other parties in the Senedd to build an even more ambitious budget. My door remains open to those who share our commitment to passing a Welsh Budget that works for everyone.
The Draft Budget is being published in 2 stages. Stage 1 on 14 October outlined the high-level department allocations. Stage 2 features more detailed departmental spending plans published on 3 November.
The draft local government settlement will be published later in November.
The Final Budget will be published on 20 January 2026, with the Senedd vote scheduled for 27 January.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/detailed-spending-plans-show-welsh-governments-commitment-to-key-services
