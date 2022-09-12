Details published for how public can attend Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall

Guidance has been issued for how public can attend Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall

Lying-in-State will take place from Wednesday 14 September until Monday 19 September

Public will be able to walk past The Queen’s coffin to pay respects

A ceremonial procession which precedes the Lying-in State will convey Her Majesty The Queen from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall

Members of the public will be able to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen at the Lying-in-State at The Palace of Westminster in London from Wednesday evening.

Ahead of that a ceremonial procession will take place on Wednesday afternoon that will see The Queen’s coffin travel from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster for the Lying-in-State.

Members of the public can watch the procession in person at the ceremonial viewing areas along the processional route, or at a screening site in Hyde Park.

At the Lying-in-State, The Queen’s closed coffin will rest on a raised platform, called a catafalque, in Westminster Hall and will be draped in the Royal Standard with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top. Each corner of the platform will be guarded around the clock by a vigil of units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division, or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

The public will be able to file past the coffin 24 hours a day from 5pm on Wednesday 14 September until 6.30am on the day of the funeral - Monday 19 September.

Those wishing to attend will be required to queue for many hours, possibly overnight. Large crowds are expected and people are encouraged to check ahead, plan accordingly and be prepared for long wait times.

All those attending the Lying-in-State will go through airport-style security and there are tight restrictions on what you can take in, with only small bags permitted. Step-free access will be available for those who need it.

For those unable to travel, key moments of the ceremonial procession and the Lying-in-State will be broadcast on the BBC, Sky News and ITV.

Notes to editors:

Full guidance on attending the Lying-in-State can be found on gov.uk. Guidance on the procession will be issued on Monday 12 September.

The ceremonial procession will travel via Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

The viewing areas and screening site at Hyde Park will open at 11am on Wednesday 14 September and people will be admitted in order of arrival time.

