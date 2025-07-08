Scottish Government
Detect Cancer Earlier marketing campaign: evaluation report 2024/2025
An overview of the Detect Cancer Earlier campaign, which ran in two bursts (August/September 2024 and March 2025), including independent evaluation results.
Background
The Detect Cancer Earlier (DCE) Programme, launched in 2012, is the Scottish Government’s flagship early cancer detection programme, with an ambition to reduce later stage disease by 18% over the next 10 years, as outlined in Scotland’s Cancer Strategy (2023-33). The Programme also aims to reduce the inequality gap for those living in areas of higher deprivation, who are more likely to be diagnosed at a later stage.
Evidence based behaviour change campaigns have played a fundamental role within the DCE Programme to increase awareness of possible symptoms, promote informed choice of screening programmes, and to change engrained attitudes around the fear of cancer.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/detect-cancer-earlier-marketing-campaign-evaluation-report-2024-2025/
