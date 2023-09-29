Welsh Government
|Printable version
Detect early, treat early, save your sight
Routine sight tests are the best way to make sure your eyes are healthy, and could lead to successful treatment for unknown, sight threatening conditions and maybe even your life.
That’s the message from Health Minister Eluned Morgan in a new campaign to encourage adults over 30 to go for a sight test at their local optometry practice (opticians).
The Health Minister said:
Glaucoma, diabetes, and myopia are amongst the health conditions that can be detected and treated earlier, through eye examinations at your local optometry practice.
Optometrists (opticians) can also pick up other problems like brain tumours, so a routine sight test could save your life. It’s very important that adults over age 30 go for a regular sight test. Many people in Wales qualify for a free sight test and some employers will also pay for you to have your test.
Some conditions that cause sight loss have no symptoms, but a sight test can often pick up on these conditions before any changes in vision are noticed - leading to vital treatment at the right time, to save your eyesight.
The ‘Help us Help You’ optometry campaign, recently launched by the Welsh Government, encourages everyone in Wales to get their eyes checked regularly with their optometrist, to avoid serious eye problems.
NHS sight tests are free to those who are eligible. As well as the young and elderly, people on benefits or those with a family history of glaucoma, if you use computer screens at work, the law requires your employer to arrange a free sight test for you, if you request one. Most employers usually agree to pay for the sight test that you have arranged for yourself.
As a result of a new agreement, more people in Wales can now get their eyes tested for free. People who are at greater risk of developing certain eye conditions can receive free eye examinations from The Eye Health Examination Wales Scheme (EHEW). Including people who:
- are from Black or Asian ethnic groups
- are deaf or blind
- need urgent attention for their eye problems
- have been referred by their GP by an EHEW registered optometrist
The Health Minister added:
To help reduce hospital waiting times, improve patient outcomes and address the increased demand for eye care services, the Welsh Government is changing how eye care is delivered in Wales through a new optometry contract – Meaning that high street optometrists can effectively monitor and treat a greater range of eye conditions, so more people can get their eyes checked for free, quicker, and closer to home.
David O’Sullivan, Wales’ Chief Optometric Adviser said:
From the age of 30 onwards our eyesight can deteriorate, and certain conditions can develop. So, it’s important for everyone to get a regular eye health check. Your local optometrist is highly qualified in detecting eye conditions and regular check-ups can save your eyesight and even on occasions save lives.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/detect-early-treat-early-save-your-sight
Latest News from
Welsh Government
First Minister visits world’s first town to try digital bottle recycling29/09/2023 13:10:00
The First Minister for Wales visited Brecon today to see how a trial digital deposit recycling scheme is working.
£20m to improve learning spaces for learners with additional learning needs29/09/2023 12:10:00
During a visit to Ysgol y Bedol in Carmarthenshire, the Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, announced the £20m for schools to transform the experiences of disabled children and those with additional learning needs.
Wales leads way on snares and glue traps total ban26/09/2023 14:05:00
The first total ban on the use of snares and glue traps in the UK will come into force this Autumn in Wales, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has confirmed.
Wales celebrates ‘destination numéro un’ for food and drink exports with French culinary showcase26/09/2023 09:05:00
The Welsh Government has heralded France as ‘destination numéro un’ for Welsh food and drink exports at a gastronomic celebration in Lyon.
Welsh Government commits to promises to looked-after children22/09/2023 11:05:00
First Minister Mark Drakeford has today signed the new Corporate Parenting Charter, committing the Welsh Government to nine promises when working with care-experienced children and young people.
Welsh Government response to latest NHS Wales performance data: July and August 202321/09/2023 12:15:00
The Welsh Government has responded to the latest NHS Performance data published today (September 21st).
NHS Wales to build a culture of speaking up21/09/2023 09:25:00
New guidance will help NHS Wales to build a culture in which ‘Speaking Up’, is supported safely and all concerns are listened to.
New advice for schools about vaping20/09/2023 12:10:00
Today, Public Health Wales has published new guidance for secondary schools to tackle vaping.