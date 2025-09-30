Detecting colorectal cancer earlier.

£1.5 million investment in a redesigned and accelerated diagnostic pathway.

A new way to diagnose colorectal cancer will help ensure patients get quicker treatment.

Scotland’s Colorectal Optimal Cancer Diagnostic Pathway has been designed by clinical experts at NHS Golden Jubilee’s Centre for Sustainable Delivery (CfSD).

Supported by £1.5 million on funding from the Scottish Government’s Detect Cancer Early (DCE) programme, it sets out a new model for NHS Scotland to follow.

Patients will be able to receive multiple tests at one time – where clinically appropriate – reducing visits to hospital, speeding up time to diagnosis and improving the quality and safety of care.

Colorectal cancer is the fourth most common malignancy in Scotland, representing 11% of all cancer deaths.

Health Secretary Neil Gray recently said:

“Bowel cancer touches thousands of families in Scotland every year, and we know the difference early diagnosis can make - more treatment options, more time with loved ones, and better outcomes. “That’s why I am so pleased to see the publication of Scotland’s Colorectal Optimal Cancer Diagnostic Pathway. By speeding up diagnosis and improving the way services are delivered, we can give patients and their families greater peace of mind, faster answers, and the very best chance of recovery.”

One patient who credits early diagnosis with saving his life is Nick Rimmer, 55, from Crieff.

Nick was diagnosed with stage one bowel cancer in 2019 following a routine NHS screening test which arrived just after his 50th birthday. Initially hesitant, he now says taking the test “saved my life and my future.”

Nick recently said:

“I consider myself lucky because it was detected at a stage where I had absolutely no symptoms and no idea. Okay, I had to go through a major operation, but after that I didn’t require chemotherapy. I’ve been healthy for the last five years. “If you’ve got any unusual, persistent symptoms, go to your GP practice. Please don’t delay. Even if you don’t have symptoms, when that test lands on your doormat – do it. The more people that do the test and find cancer earlier, the easier their life is going to be.”

Dr. Lisa Wilde, Director of Research and External Affairs at Bowel Cancer UK, recently said:

"We're delighted to see the launch of Scotland's new optimal bowel cancer diagnostic pathway and toolkit. “Bowel cancer is treatable and curable, especially if diagnosed early. The earlier patients are diagnosed with the disease, the greater their chance of survival. “By supporting earlier diagnosis and reducing waiting times, this work has the potential to improve efficiency across the system and importantly deliver better outcomes for patients."

Background

Scotland’s Cancer Strategy was published in June 2023, including a new earlier diagnosis ambition to reduce later stage disease by 18% over the next 10 years.

For information and a link to the pathway visit: Colorectal Cancer Optimal Diagnostic Pathway | The national

For more information on colorectal cancer and the screening programme visit: https://www.getcheckedearly.org/bowel-cancer

The Scottish Government’s Detect Cancer Earlier (DCE) Programme has provided £1.5 million of funding to support implementation of the new pathway. Boards will use the money to re-align services so patients can receive multiple tests - where clinically appropriate, at the one time – reducing their visits to hospital and speeding up time to diagnosis.

The pathway launch is being supported by the latest phase of the Scottish Government’s ‘Be the Early Bird’ campaign, which reinforces the benefits of finding cancer at an earlier stage, when there are more treatment options available, a greater chance of living well after treatment, and better news to tell the family.

The campaign urges anyone – particularly those aged 40 or over - with unusual, persistent symptoms to contact their GP practice. Possible cancer symptoms include unexplained bleeding, unusual lumps, unexplained weight loss or something that doesn’t feel normal. For symptoms in or around the mouth, people are encouraged to contact their dentist.