Detectorist who tried to sell Anglo-Saxon coins ordered to pay back over £100k

A metal detectorist who tried to sell rare Anglo-Saxon coins for a Saxon hoard has been ordered to pay back the £103,000 from the proceeds of his crimes. Roger Pilling, who was convicted of trying to sell the coins to an American buyer in 2023, was today given a Confiscation Order at Durham Crown Court. Pilling had held 46 Anglo-Saxon coins, which date back to 879AD under the rule of King Alfred the Great of Wessex and include two extremely rare ‘Two Emperor’ coins which were issued by King Alfred and Ceolwulf II of Mercia. Of the 46 coins, which hold particular historical and cultural significance and were valued at over £750,000, 41 were recovered during the original sting operation.

The CPS Proceeds of Crime Division sought a Confiscation Order for the value of the remaining two coins. It was previously claimed by Pilling that he had broken these coins, however the court has found this account to be untruthful. The coins are part of a 300-coin hoard which was found in Leominster, Herefordshire. To date only 72 of these coins have been recovered.

Adrian Foster, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division, said:

“Roger Pilling intended to sell these rare and important coins for his own gain. He knew that these coins were stolen treasure and instead of choosing to report a crime, he chose to try and profit from it.” “The CPS worked with the police to value his criminal benefit from the attempted selling of these rare Anglo-Saxon coins. which should have been given to the Crown. The Confiscation Order set by the Judge reflects all the assets available to the defendants. We will always work to ensure that crime does not pay, and criminals cannot benefit from their ill-gotten gains.” “In the last five years, £450 million has been recovered from CPS obtained Confiscation Orders, ensuring that thousands of convicted criminals cannot profit from their offending. £88 million of that amount has been returned to victims of crime, by way of compensation.”

Three of the recovered coins

