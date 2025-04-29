Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Detectorist who tried to sell Anglo-Saxon coins ordered to pay back over £100k
A metal detectorist who tried to sell rare Anglo-Saxon coins for a Saxon hoard has been ordered to pay back the £103,000 from the proceeds of his crimes. Roger Pilling, who was convicted of trying to sell the coins to an American buyer in 2023, was today given a Confiscation Order at Durham Crown Court. Pilling had held 46 Anglo-Saxon coins, which date back to 879AD under the rule of King Alfred the Great of Wessex and include two extremely rare ‘Two Emperor’ coins which were issued by King Alfred and Ceolwulf II of Mercia. Of the 46 coins, which hold particular historical and cultural significance and were valued at over £750,000, 41 were recovered during the original sting operation.
The CPS Proceeds of Crime Division sought a Confiscation Order for the value of the remaining two coins. It was previously claimed by Pilling that he had broken these coins, however the court has found this account to be untruthful. The coins are part of a 300-coin hoard which was found in Leominster, Herefordshire. To date only 72 of these coins have been recovered.
Adrian Foster, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division, said:
“Roger Pilling intended to sell these rare and important coins for his own gain. He knew that these coins were stolen treasure and instead of choosing to report a crime, he chose to try and profit from it.”
“The CPS worked with the police to value his criminal benefit from the attempted selling of these rare Anglo-Saxon coins. which should have been given to the Crown. The Confiscation Order set by the Judge reflects all the assets available to the defendants. We will always work to ensure that crime does not pay, and criminals cannot benefit from their ill-gotten gains.”
“In the last five years, £450 million has been recovered from CPS obtained Confiscation Orders, ensuring that thousands of convicted criminals cannot profit from their offending. £88 million of that amount has been returned to victims of crime, by way of compensation.”
Three of the recovered coins
Notes to Editors
- Roger Pilling [DOB: 16/04/48] was given a Confiscation Order of £103,000
He has three months to pay this money back or the CPS can seek to enforce a default jail term of 12 months.
His co-defendant Craig Best [DOB: 29/11/76] was given a Variation Order has had an existing Confiscation Order increased to the value of £648.01 under section 22 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2022, which has been paid from cash seized on arrest.
Three Anglo-Saxon coins which were in Best’s possession have been recovered.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/detectorist-who-tried-sell-anglo-saxon-coins-ordered-pay-back-over-ps100k
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Former police officer sentenced for indecently assaulting child29/04/2025 16:10:00
A former police officer was yesterday sentenced after he was found guilty of indecently assaulting a teen girl more than 25 years ago.
Man jailed for life for the murder of Claire Chick in Plymouth28/04/2025 11:25:00
A man has been jailed for life, with a minimum term of 26-years and 277-days, for the murder of Plymouth University lecturer Claire Chick.
Woman jailed for gross negligence manslaughter after UK’s worst paddleboarding tragedy23/04/2025 15:10:00
A company owner has been jailed for the gross negligence manslaughter of four paddleboarders who died during an organised tour in Pembrokeshire.
UPDATED WITH SENTENCE Man jailed for defrauding Leeds City Council out of small businesses grants during Covid16/04/2025 15:20:00
A man has been jailed for four years for defrauding Leeds City Council out of more than £710,000 which was meant to support small businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Man convicted of Christmas Day double murder16/04/2025 10:10:10
A man who brutally murdered two people and tried to kill two more on Christmas Day has been convicted.
Man who created ‘one-stop shop for phishing’ jailed15/04/2025 12:20:00
A man responsible for running a global phishing service, used by scammers to trick people into handing over their details, has been jailed.
Former nurse jailed for attempted murder by a needle attack on a record shop owner14/04/2025 16:20:00
A former nurse who stabbed a record shop owner boss with a needle containing a muscle-relaxing anaesthetic has been jailed for attempted murder.
Sentencing: The first ever UK prosecution of Russian sanction breaches14/04/2025 13:33:00
Two individuals were recently (11 April 2025) sentenced for breaches of Russian linked financial sanctions for the first time ever in the United Kingdom