Determining the principles for a Scottish equivalent to the Passivhaus standard - Scottish Government Response Part 1 - Regulatory Changes

Proposed changes to energy and environmental standards within Scottish building regulations. Part 1 of the Scottish Government response and next steps following analysis of the responses to the proposals set out in the July 2024 consultation.

Introduction

Scope of report

This document summarises the Scottish Government response and next steps following analysis of the responses to the proposals set out in the July 2024 consultation, on determining the principles for a Scottish equivalent to the Passivhaus standard

The consultation covered topics set out in four sections and an Annex:

Proposed components of the standard – Design

Proposed components of the standard – Compliance

Call for information on current standards

Proposed delivery programme

Annex A: Notes on proposed amendment of regulation

This document relates to the need to make regulatory changes, seeking views on the form and approach that a Scottish equivalent, implemented through building regulations, should adopt. The intention is that such changes would provide greater assurance of regulatory compliance, deliver buildings that perform as intended and further improve energy and environmental performance of new buildings.

A second consultation response document will be published in early 2025 to confirm the ongoing action to take forward the review beyond the confirmed regulatory changes.

