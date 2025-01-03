Scottish Government
Determining the principles for a Scottish equivalent to the Passivhaus standard - Scottish Government Response Part 1 - Regulatory Changes
Proposed changes to energy and environmental standards within Scottish building regulations. Part 1 of the Scottish Government response and next steps following analysis of the responses to the proposals set out in the July 2024 consultation.
Introduction
Scope of report
This document summarises the Scottish Government response and next steps following analysis of the responses to the proposals set out in the July 2024 consultation, on determining the principles for a Scottish equivalent to the Passivhaus standard
The consultation covered topics set out in four sections and an Annex:
- Proposed components of the standard – Design
- Proposed components of the standard – Compliance
- Call for information on current standards
- Proposed delivery programme
- Annex A: Notes on proposed amendment of regulation
This document relates to the need to make regulatory changes, seeking views on the form and approach that a Scottish equivalent, implemented through building regulations, should adopt. The intention is that such changes would provide greater assurance of regulatory compliance, deliver buildings that perform as intended and further improve energy and environmental performance of new buildings.
A second consultation response document will be published in early 2025 to confirm the ongoing action to take forward the review beyond the confirmed regulatory changes.
