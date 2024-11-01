Devastating record levels of rough sleeping in London

Homeless Link responds to the CHAIN Q2 2024/25 statistics

On 31 October, the CHAIN homelessness database published its quarterly report detailing levels of rough sleeping in London between July and September 2024. CHAIN is the UK’s most detailed and comprehensive rough sleeping database.

Key findings for Q2 2024/25 include:

A record total of 4,780 people were recorded as sleeping rough in the capital. This is an annual increase of 712 people or 18% (vs Q2 2023/24), and a 13% rise on the previous quarter.

The number of new rough sleepers was 2,343. This is up 12% annually and 21% on Q1.

There are now 681 people living on the streets, which is an increase of 42% annually and 9% on the previous quarter.

On Tuesday 29 October, Mayor Sadiq Kahn held an emergency rough sleeping summit with the Minister for Homelessness and Rough Sleeping, boroughs, leaders and experts in the sector to find long-term solutions to the capital’s rough sleeping crisis. He announced new ‘Homes off the Streets’ initiative, with £4.8m investment providing support for people previously sleeping rough in 3,500 long-term homes.

Rick Henderson, CEO at Homeless Link, the national membership body for frontline homelessness services, who attended the Mayor’s summit, said of the CHAIN stats:

“These figures continue to tell a story of a devastating number of people whose lives are damaged by rough sleeping, failed by systems and policies that are not fit for purpose. This shameful upward trend cannot be allowed to continue. The new Labour Government can and must act to put an end to rough sleeping.

“The Budget pledged additional funding for homelessness and rough sleeping over the next financial year, but we urgently need clarity on how this and existing funding will be allocated. Without it, frontline services that act as a lifeline for people on the streets or at risk of sleeping rough may be forced to close down. Looking to future, it is essential that the Government prioritises work on a cross-departmental strategy backed by a restructured funding system that can prevent and end homelessness for good.”