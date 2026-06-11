Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Devastation and suffering in the Middle East must act as a powerful reminder of the very purpose of the Security Council and spur us into action: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.
Thank you President. I thank the Secretary-General for his briefing.
Escalating conflicts in the Middle East have had a devastating human cost and led to wider regional and global instability.
We have seen death, displacement and destruction. The basic foundations of life such as healthcare, shelter, food and education becoming a daily struggle.
The United Nations and this Council play a crucial role in fostering peace. We underline the importance the Secretary-General’s good offices in preventing and resolving conflicts, as well as upholding international law.
President, in regards to the escalation in the region in recent days. The United Kingdom is clear that all efforts should be focused on achieving a lasting peaceful settlement. A return to widespread hostilities is in no one’s interest. All sides must show restraint, de-escalate, and continue working towards a diplomatic solution.
We condemn Iran’s continued attempts to hold the global economy to ransom by closing the Strait of Hormuz, as well as their attacks on the region including overnight against Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. We stand with our partners in the Gulf in the face of these reckless attacks.
We call on Iran to de-escalate, reopen the Strait of Hormuz to restore freedom of navigation as enshrined in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and to engage in meaningful dialogue with the US. We welcome the efforts of Pakistan and others to support a diplomatic solution.
Amidst this difficult backdrop, we must not lose sight of Gaza and the promise of Security Council Resolution 2803.
All parties must deliver on their commitments and uphold the ceasefire. We urge Hamas to fulfil its commitment to decommission its weapons and destroy terror infrastructure.
And we urge Israel to lift its indefensible restrictions on humanitarian access, and to allow the UN, including UNRWA, and international NGOs to deliver life-saving assistance in line with its obligations under international law. Humanitarian aid must never be conditional or used as a political tool.
We must also reverse deeply worrying trends in the West Bank, which undermine prospects for peace. Yesterday, the UK announced new sanctions on those responsible for settler violence and we will not hesitate to take further steps to protect the viability of a two-State solution.
In Lebanon, recent escalation has threatened the hard-won ceasefire brokered by the United States. We urge all actors to cease hostilities immediately and engage constructively in negotiations.
We are appalled by the death of another UNIFIL Peacekeeper and the injury of two others last week. We urge all parties to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel, in accordance with international law.
In Syria, we have seen important progress towards reconstruction and stability, and we welcome ongoing cooperation between the UN and Syria in support of an inclusive political transition.
However, we are concerned about continued Israeli incursions into Southern Syria which risk undermining this progress. We urge Israel to resume negotiations with the Syrian Government, and to pursue a diplomatic solution.
The United Nations was built upon a key founding principle: to protect future generations from the scourge of war. Devastation and suffering in the Middle East must act as a powerful reminder of the very purpose of this institution and spur us into action; to end the cycle of violence and build a peaceful and prosperous future for the people of the region.
The United Kingdom will continue to champion the UN’s unique role in helping to build and maintain this peace.
Mr. President, I came here to discuss the situation in the Middle East. But it is important to be clear about tackling conflict and countering intolerance wherever they exist.
The UK is proud of the achievements to ipeace in Northern Ireland over decades, in partnership with the government of Ireland and with the support of the United States.
Just as we have been proud to support the peace process in Colombia over the last decade. Peace and stability require continuous effort to counter those who would undermine them.
As my Prime Minister said today:
“The scenes in Belfast last night were shocking and completely unacceptable.
“There is no justification for the violence and disorder that we saw threatening our communities, nor for those who encouraged it, online or elsewhere.
“It is clear that people were targeted last night because of their background, and I will not tolerate it.
“Those responsible will feel the full force of the law.”
End of quote.
But it is not helpful or appropriate to conflate individual acts of racism and violence with the heinous crimes committed by the Nazis in the Holocaust.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/devastation-and-suffering-in-the-middle-east-must-act-as-a-powerful-reminder-of-the-very-purpose-of-the-security-council-and-spur-us-into-action-uk-st
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Joint Statement on the launch of the International Peace Fund for Israelis and Palestinians11/06/2026 17:10:00
Joint statement from the Foreign Ministers of the UK, Australia and Canada on the launch of the International Peace Fund for Israelis and Palestinians
NPT Safeguards Agreement with Iran: Quad statement to the IAEA Board of Governors, June 202611/06/2026 16:10:00
France, Germany, the UK and the United States (the Quad) yesterday delivered a joint statement to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board on Iran's Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Safeguards Agreement
New powers to crack down on hostile foreign state organisations11/06/2026 13:22:00
New powers introduced to crack down on organisations carrying out hostile activity on behalf of foreign states, including proxy groups who do their bidding.
UK and allies sanction networks enabling settler violence in the West Bank10/06/2026 14:12:00
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper yesterday announced coordinated sanctions with international partners targeting individuals and entities involved in financing and enabling settler violence in the occupied West Bank.
Joint statement in response to the deteriorating situation in the West Bank10/06/2026 10:25:10
Joint statement from Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada, France, Norway, and the United Kingdom in response to the deteriorating situation in the West Bank (09 June 2026).
This pattern of attacks from Russia shows a disregard for civilian life: UK statement at the UN Security Council09/06/2026 16:20:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Archie Young, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
We are deeply concerned by the continued erosion of the rights of women, girls, and religious minorities in Afghanistan: UK statement at the UN Security Council09/06/2026 14:10:00
Statementgiven yesterday by Ambassador Archie Young, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.
UK statement to the extraordinary IAEA Board of Governors meeting, June 202609/06/2026 10:25:00
Delivered to the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors extraordinary meeting on 05 June 2026.
Foreign Secretary completes landmark trip to China and India to bolster UK security08/06/2026 14:10:00
The Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has concluded her visit to two key world powers, China and India.
OSCE Secretary General's presentation of the 2027 Programme Outline: UK statement05/06/2026 16:20:00
UK Chargé d’Affaires, Deputy Ambassador James Ford, yesterday thanked Secretary General Sinirlioğlu for his presentation of the 2026 Programme Outline and underlines that the OSCE's top priority must remain to support Ukraine and address the impacts of Russia’s invasion.