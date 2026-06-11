Devastation and suffering in the Middle East must act as a powerful reminder of the very purpose of the Security Council and spur us into action: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.

Thank you President. I thank the Secretary-General for his briefing.

Escalating conflicts in the Middle East have had a devastating human cost and led to wider regional and global instability.

We have seen death, displacement and destruction. The basic foundations of life such as healthcare, shelter, food and education becoming a daily struggle.

The United Nations and this Council play a crucial role in fostering peace. We underline the importance the Secretary-General’s good offices in preventing and resolving conflicts, as well as upholding international law.

President, in regards to the escalation in the region in recent days. The United Kingdom is clear that all efforts should be focused on achieving a lasting peaceful settlement. A return to widespread hostilities is in no one’s interest. All sides must show restraint, de-escalate, and continue working towards a diplomatic solution.

We condemn Iran’s continued attempts to hold the global economy to ransom by closing the Strait of Hormuz, as well as their attacks on the region including overnight against Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. We stand with our partners in the Gulf in the face of these reckless attacks.

We call on Iran to de-escalate, reopen the Strait of Hormuz to restore freedom of navigation as enshrined in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and to engage in meaningful dialogue with the US. We welcome the efforts of Pakistan and others to support a diplomatic solution.

Amidst this difficult backdrop, we must not lose sight of Gaza and the promise of Security Council Resolution 2803.

All parties must deliver on their commitments and uphold the ceasefire. We urge Hamas to fulfil its commitment to decommission its weapons and destroy terror infrastructure.

And we urge Israel to lift its indefensible restrictions on humanitarian access, and to allow the UN, including UNRWA, and international NGOs to deliver life-saving assistance in line with its obligations under international law. Humanitarian aid must never be conditional or used as a political tool.

We must also reverse deeply worrying trends in the West Bank, which undermine prospects for peace. Yesterday, the UK announced new sanctions on those responsible for settler violence and we will not hesitate to take further steps to protect the viability of a two-State solution.

In Lebanon, recent escalation has threatened the hard-won ceasefire brokered by the United States. We urge all actors to cease hostilities immediately and engage constructively in negotiations.

We are appalled by the death of another UNIFIL Peacekeeper and the injury of two others last week. We urge all parties to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel, in accordance with international law.

In Syria, we have seen important progress towards reconstruction and stability, and we welcome ongoing cooperation between the UN and Syria in support of an inclusive political transition.

However, we are concerned about continued Israeli incursions into Southern Syria which risk undermining this progress. We urge Israel to resume negotiations with the Syrian Government, and to pursue a diplomatic solution.

The United Nations was built upon a key founding principle: to protect future generations from the scourge of war. Devastation and suffering in the Middle East must act as a powerful reminder of the very purpose of this institution and spur us into action; to end the cycle of violence and build a peaceful and prosperous future for the people of the region.

The United Kingdom will continue to champion the UN’s unique role in helping to build and maintain this peace.

Mr. President, I came here to discuss the situation in the Middle East. But it is important to be clear about tackling conflict and countering intolerance wherever they exist.

The UK is proud of the achievements to ipeace in Northern Ireland over decades, in partnership with the government of Ireland and with the support of the United States.

Just as we have been proud to support the peace process in Colombia over the last decade. Peace and stability require continuous effort to counter those who would undermine them.

As my Prime Minister said today:

“The scenes in Belfast last night were shocking and completely unacceptable. “There is no justification for the violence and disorder that we saw threatening our communities, nor for those who encouraged it, online or elsewhere. “It is clear that people were targeted last night because of their background, and I will not tolerate it. “Those responsible will feel the full force of the law.”

End of quote.

But it is not helpful or appropriate to conflate individual acts of racism and violence with the heinous crimes committed by the Nazis in the Holocaust.