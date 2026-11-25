Information Commissioner's Office
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Developers creating agentic AI services for consumers reminded to meet their data protection responsibilities
A blog by William Malcolm: ICO Executive Director for Regulatory Risk and Innovation, 24 November 2026.
The arrival of consumer-facing agentic AI marks a significant change in how personal information is used by AI systems and services. Unlike many existing AI chatbots that primarily respond to user prompts, an AI agent can take autonomous actions on someone's behalf, which may include gaining access to their personal information or that of a third party. For example, an agent could seek to access someone’s contacts to send invitations for an event.
These technologies could bring real benefits to people’s personal lives when they are automating low-risk tasks, such as making a reservation at a restaurant. Nevertheless, those benefits will only be sustainable if people can trust how the technology uses their information.
To trust agentic AI, people need to understand how their information is protected and have meaningful control over how it is used. They also need to trust that the organisations designing and deploying these new systems are doing everything in their power to keep them and their personal information safe and secure.
We expect organisations developing, deploying or integrating consumer-facing agentic AI to embed a privacy by design and default approach into their products from the outset. In practice, they must be able to demonstrate how they comply with UK data protection law on an ongoing basis, including by identifying and taking appropriate steps to mitigate risks of harm to users and the wider public. This is why the ICO was pleased to co-sponsor the Global Privacy Assembly's resolution on Privacy-protective agentic AI, which was adopted this week.
We recognise that consumer-facing agentic AI raises some novel questions about how the law applies to some aspects of processing. For example, the dynamic nature of data access permissions may pose data security risks. Meaningful transparency may be a challenge if people are not informed about agentic AI-specific risks around permissions or actions they authorise. We are considering these and additional issues through a call for evidence on agentic AI and upcoming guidance.
Alongside our partner regulators at the Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum (DRCF), we are taking action to understand and manage the risks of agentic AI. That includes engaging with firms launching these new technologies in the UK market and providing feedback where we see services not meeting our expectations – or the public’s. Where we see organisations rush to market, without considering privacy risks and without building meaningful user controls, we will act.
The DRCF has written to ministers urging organisations to engage early with the relevant regulators and demonstrate that they meet their legal obligations before products launch so that innovation and the protection of the public advance together.
Our call for evidence, which closed last week, will inform guidance due to be published in spring 2027, giving organisations greater regulatory certainty. We are also researching public views and engaging with technology firms on the broader personalisation of consumer-facing AI services, including general-purpose, role-play and companion chatbots. This work will allow us to focus on securing improvements in data protection practices that have the greatest impact on the public’s use of agentic AI.
We will also continue to monitor and assess agentic AI as consumer products come to the UK market, maintaining close supervision of these technologies and the organisations developing them as they evolve.
Data protection and consumer rights closely overlap where AI is concerned, so we have joined forces with the Competition and Markets Authority to recommend the following steps for anyone thinking about using an AI agent or chatbot.
- Consider the pros and cons: Weigh up the potential benefits and risks of using an AI agent, especially as agents can make mistakes. Mistakes can be magnified if the agent is acting autonomously.
- Check how much the agent can do without asking you: Look for settings that control when the agent needs your approval and remember you can start with the most limited mode. Look for an explanation of what information or tools the agent wants to access, and if permission is for a one-off task or ongoing.
- Know what the AI agent can access and what permissions it has: Understand your settings when signing up and check back in regularly to ensure the permissions and approvals are still right for you.
When it comes to your data:
- Check the privacy controls and default settings: Look at the privacy and data-sharing settings available, including whether your information can be used to train AI or personalise content or advertising. Check what information the organisation says it will use, how it will be used, and what controls you have over this.
- Start with limited access: You don’t have to connect every account or application the agent or platform suggests. Remember you can manage your access permissions on an ongoing basis.
- Look for controls over what the agent remembers: Make sure you understand what information may be stored or retained. If the service offers memory, get familiar with how you can switch off, edit or delete saved information.
- Think carefully about the personal information you directly share or allow the agent to access: including sensitive information about yourself and information about other people.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2026/11/developers-creating-agentic-ai-services-for-consumers-reminded-to-meet-their-data-protection-responsibilities/
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