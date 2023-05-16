Developing a New Deal for Business

Co-chair announced for group to work with private sector.

Involving businesses at an early stage of policy development will be one of the key aims of a group established by the Scottish Government to deepen links with the private sector.

Dr Poonam Malik, Head of Investments at the University of Strathclyde, will co-chair the New Deal for Business Group alongside Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray.

Meeting for the first time on Wednesday (17 May), it will focus on four key areas - economic conditions and performance; ensuring the best environment to do business; and a transition to a wellbeing economy.

Aims of the group include:

agreeing ways to involve business at the earliest stages of policy development, to ensure it is effective and proportionate

improving the development and implementation of regulation – such as public health restrictions on advertising and promotions - and properly assessing its impact on particular sectors

establishing a consultative sub-group to advise on further enhancements to the Non-Domestic Rates system, following the final implementation of the independent Barclay Review

demonstrating how business contributes to a wellbeing economy – for example supporting parents into jobs - and working in partnership with employers to maximise this

collating and sharing data and evidence across sectors to dictate the response to emerging opportunities and changes in the business climate

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray yesterday said:

“I look forward to working with Dr Malik and other members of the New Deal Group to deepen our relationship with business, not only by engaging and communicating, but actively working together to achieve common goals and align Scottish Government policy with business. ”In the Scottish Government’s Policy Prospectus, the First Minister pledged to help business and trade to thrive and maximise the opportunity of the green economy, with fairness at its heart. “Only by working closely with business can we hope to achieve an economy which prospers while caring for people and planet. This is our vision for a wellbeing economy.”

Dr Poonam Malik yesterday said:

“I look forward to working as part of the New Deal for Business Group to build constructive relationships and push forward a successful and enabling wellbeing economy for Scotland – something I’m passionate about. The establishment of this Group is timely, given external turbulences and big economic challenges, but I believe we can work through these together to make the most of the opportunities of a Just Transition. “My experience has shown me that improved collaboration and meaningful engagement can bring about positive change in growing economies and support businesses with purpose to have a positive impact on communities. We will take a refreshed approach to our common vision and shared economic goals to deliver a healthy and happy future with the equitable and fair society that we all aspire to.”

Background

Dr Malik has extensive experience in leading and mentoring small businesses as well as working in research, innovation, enterprise, governance, health and business sectors globally. She is a Board Member of Skills Development Scotland, as well as a Climate Champion for the Scottish Enterprise Board. Dr Malik is also a GlobalScot – an international network of business leaders, providing Scottish companies with critical market insights and highlighting opportunities in Scotland to potential investors.

The New Deal for Business Group will include business leaders, along with representatives from organisations including the Scottish Retail Consortium, Scottish Tourism Alliance and Fraser of Allander Institute.

The Scottish Government’s Regulatory Joint Taskforce will take forward actions in relation to regulation.