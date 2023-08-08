NHS Wales
|Printable version
Developing a Vision for Academic Public Health Research in Wales
Public Health Wales is seeking to work with key stakeholders to create a vision for academic public health research in Wales. This work will begin by examining the public health research landscape in Wales, before developing a vision that harnesses Wales’ unique strengths and capacity, to address the health and wellbeing challenges facing our population.
The first phase of this work takes the health and wellbeing challenges for the population of Wales, reflected in PHW’s six strategic priorities, as a starting point to explore the breadth and scope of the academic public health research landscape in Wales.
This analytical phase includes an open call for evidence, which requests information on areas of research strength including successful funding applications, key publications, and national/international collaborations.
Public Health Wales invites all university departments, divisions and units which work on research relating to public health to complete the call for evidence by 18 September 2023.
Academic centres, schools or units are invited to submit evidence to PHW, through an online proforma, about key research they wish to highlight that falls into any of the three domains of public health (ie. health improvement, health protection and health services quality improvement).
The second phase, to co-produce with stakeholders a vision for academic public health research in Wales, will follow the conclusion of this analytical work and commence early 2024.
This project is led by Iain Bell, Executive Director of Public Health Data, Knowledge and Research at PHW, supported by a Steering Group comprising a small group of senior leaders from Wales and the UK with expertise across the main public health domains.
Iain yesterday said:
“Public Health Wales is pleased to be supporting this work into an assessment of the breadth and scope of academic public health research in Wales. Supported by a Steering Group comprising of senior leaders from Wales and the UK, the project will lead on to the development of a co-produced vision for academic public health research in Wales, helping to address the health and wellbeing challenges facing our population.”
Kieran Walshe, Director of Health and Care Research Wales yesterday said:
“Health and Care Research Wales is pleased to be involved along with stakeholders contributing to the development of a vision that builds on existing strengths in academic public health research in Wales and focuses on future evidence and research needs and capacity. We look forward to hearing from research stakeholders in Wales who play a vital role in the public health research landscape in Wales, to help inform the vision’s development.”
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/developing-a-vision-for-academic-public-health-research-in-wales/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Strategic Equality Objectives – Public consultation opens01/08/2023 11:15:00
As a public health organisation, we want inclusivity to run through all aspects of the work we deliver for the people of Wales.
A majority of people in Wales would attend bystander to violence training if offered.31/07/2023 14:15:00
In the latest survey from Public Health Wales’ Time to Talk Public Health panel, 6 in 10 people said they would be likely (38 percent) or very likely (23 percent) to take up the offer of face-to-face bystander to violence training if offered.
Increase in testing and treatment supports progress to elimination of hepatitis C in Wales28/07/2023 16:10:00
On World Hepatitis Day, the latest annual report from Public Health Wales into blood borne viruses (BBVs), including hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV infections, shows there has been progress towards eliminating these infections as a public health problem by 2030 in Wales.
Refugees and Asylum-seekers are among the most vulnerable members of society having poorer mental health than the general population.26/07/2023 11:15:00
A review of international evidence and country experiences has found that asylum-seekers, refugees, and other displaced peoples have poorer mental health outcomes than those of the general population.
Water Safety Wales join forces with bereaved mum to highlight dangers after new report shows drowning risk to young people in Wales25/07/2023 11:15:00
Water Safety Wales has teamed up with a Pembrokeshire mum on World Drowning Prevention Day to help prevent other families from enduring the tragedy she has suffered after losing her son.
What action is needed to make homes in Wales better for our health and well-being?20/07/2023 09:15:00
Public Health Wales researchers are publishing a series of briefings to examine what needs to be done to create healthier housing in Wales.
Health Impact Assessment highlights urgent need to protect health and wellbeing as the climate changes19/07/2023 09:15:00
Public Health Wales yesterday published a Health Impact Assessment on the health and wellbeing impacts of climate change across Wales.
Warning about the health risk of counterfeit drugs18/07/2023 09:15:00
Health experts in Wales are concerned about the number of substances being bought from so-called “online pharmacies” in the belief that they are legitimate pharmaceutical products.
New report identifies potential impacts of CPTPP trade agreement on health, well-being and equality in Wales13/07/2023 10:05:00
New analysis by Public Health Wales finds that the terms that allow the UK to join a large Indo-Pacific trading bloc could make it more difficult for Wales to take strong public health action in the future to protect health and well-being.