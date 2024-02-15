Developing AI skills

GAD is working with an AI partner to investigate fine tuning a large language model to perform quality assurance checks on pension administrator calculations.

We are working with an artificial intelligence (AI) specialist company to develop coding to perform quality assurance (QA) checks on pension administrators’ calculations.

This adds to our current suite of data science expertise where we use programming languages to produce results for clients.

Examples include:

undertaking a research survey and interviews for the Financial Reporting Council on the use of AI and machine learning in UK actuarial work

creating interactive dashboards to help inform strategic and investment decisions and to help with analysis and technology

devising a modeller to support clients as they work towards equalising pensions for their members

developing a ‘Retirement Calculator’ to help public service pension scheme members following the McCloud legal ruling

Credit: Shutterstock

Further AI

This latest project involves the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) working with an AI partner to investigate fine tuning a large language model so that it can solve a specific problem.

The model will read and interpret regulations and use these to write code that can perform quality assurance checks on pension administrator calculations.

Actuary Chris Daniels, GAD’s Head of the Analytical Solutions Team said: