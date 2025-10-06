Developing an enhanced dataset for the history of photography

Researchers Giorgia Tolfo and Katherine Howells reflect on their recent project focusing on the metadata in our photographic copyright collections. They look at the opportunities and challenges of collaborative digital experimentation.

Blog posted by: Dr Katherine Howells and Giorgia Tolfo, 02 October 2025.

Metadata from The National Archives’ online catalogue, Discovery, offers vast potential for analysis and enrichment using emerging digital technologies. In particular, metadata from our collection of photographic copyright records can, with careful preparation and analysis, open up new avenues for research into the history of photography and intellectual property.

The research potential of copyright records

The information contained in records of the registration of copyright with the Stationers’ Company between 1862 and 1912 is a potentially rich source for studying early British photographic history, as well as legal, business, and cultural history. This is because the information the records contain gives us an insight into the people and organisations involved in early photographic and other creative industries, their locations, their relationships with one another and their creative and commercial interests.

After the passing of the Fine Arts Copyright Act in 1862, people wishing to register copyright in a photograph (or another visual artwork) had to submit a form to the Stationers’ Company containing a description of the photograph, their name and address and the name and address of the photographer. In many cases they would also attach a copy of the photograph to the form before submitting. These forms and photographs were eventually transferred to the Public Record Office, and are now held at The National Archives in record series COPY 1.

