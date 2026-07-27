Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
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Developing drone technology for future warfare
Dstl worked with the Army, industry and allies to test drone technology and develop AI capabilities for future battlefield operations.
Modern battlefields are evolving rapidly, with a key challenge being uncrewed aerial systems (drones) that can disrupt operations or threaten forces, as seen in Ukraine.
Scientists at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) are working with the British Army, industry partners and international allies to test new drone technologies and develop AI-enabled capabilities for the battlefield.
Through Project VANAHEIM and the ANVIL computer vision system, Dstl is helping the Army evaluate equipment, improve operational effectiveness and accelerate the adoption of new technologies
Project VANAHEIM: testing counter-drone technology
Project VANAHEIM is a UK–US initiative aimed at countering drone threats and protecting troops.
Led by the Army’s RAPSTONE initiative, VANAHEIM uses a series of experiments that place counter-drone technology with light infantry units to assess performance in realistic conditions. The project identifies what works, what doesn’t, and how adoption can be accelerated across the British Army to inform tactics, training, and equipment decisions.
Dstl worked with 13 industry suppliers, the Army Trials Unit, the Joint Effects Trials and Development Group, Soldierworks, and US partners.
Systems were tested in Germany and Poland during summer 2025, producing valuable operational evidence.
Further testing of the system will take place in Lithuania in summer 2026 under the US Project FLYTRAP.
Project ANVIL: computer vision for target identification
Separately, and in partnership with the British Army, Dstl has delivered the first soldier-led development of Computer Vision Models to help drones find and identify targets, combining flexibility with rapid and accurate target identification. Computer vision allows machines to interpret images and video using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning.
ANVIL operates alongside the FALLING INSTRUMENTS Ground Control Station (FIGS) as part of an Initial Experimentation Systems (IES) which can be used to identify new targets and adapt to changing conditions in search and reconnaissance missions within 24 hours.
This accelerates model retraining and deployment, reducing mental effort and saving time for operators.
Building on technology from AUKUS Resilient Autonomy and AI Technologies (RAAIT), ANVIL was developed by Dstl, evolving from concept into a rugged, deployable system.
IES is now being deployed with 3 Army units to build familiarity with computer vision on the battlefield and is a critical building block of UK’s effort to develop swarming UAS capability.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/case-studies/developing-drone-technology-for-future-warfare
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