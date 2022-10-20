Homeless Link
|Printable version
Developing local connections in Newham
NEWway Project, based in Newham, were funded to work with Caritas Anchor House and The Renewal Project to provide immigration advice to rough sleepers, linking up homelessness and immigration services in the borough.
How the Project Worked
As the lead partner, NEWway was funded to co-ordinate referrals from their NEWday centre to The Renewal Projects immigration advice service. Caritas Anchor House were also funded to make referrals from people accessing their No Recourse to Public Funds bed spaces. The funding enabled these local charities to refer rough sleepers to high quality advice that was appropriate for their needs, whilst also addressing the funding gap for immigration advice in the homelessness sector.
The project also meant that the Renewal Project Level 3 advisor was able to attend their day centre and meet people face to face to carry out assessments and casework. This was an important aspect of the project that meant people who were rough sleeping had support to access the service and could more easily remain engaged with their advisor.
Bridging the funding gap between homelessness organisations and immigration organisations meant that while people were receiving much needed immigration advice, NEWway were also able to provide holistic support for people attending their centre. This kind of cross-sector collaboration was a big part of this, and the other projects funded through the IARSF.
Impact of the Fund
The funding from the IARSF meant that NEWway Project could make formal referrals for people who would otherwise not have access to the level of immigration advice that they needed. Accessing this advice was an opportunity to regularise their status. It also allowed NEWway to formalise its partnership with the Renewal Project, whom they had informally worked with previously. This new partnership meant that people who were rough sleeping and had an insecure immigration status could access the holistic services they needed to address their issues and work towards gaining sustainable accommodation.
Lessons Learnt
One of the biggest learnings to come out of this project was around the need for longer term funding and the need to provide accommodation for people to stay in while they receive advice. There is often a disparity between the length of time someone can stay in temporary accommodation and the length of time it takes to have an immigration decision returned. Providing longer term accommodation also means that people can stay better connected with their advisors.
Giving these organisations the capacity to maintain strong partnerships meant better outcomes for service users. The learning report for the IARSF was launched earlier this month and reflects the need for funding to allow capacity for cross-sector partnership building and for the positive impact this can have on the lives of some of the most vulnerable people experiencing homelessness.
The Immigration Advice for Rough Sleepers Fund was funded by the Greater London Authority and managed by Homeless Link. This is the last in a series of blogs surrounding the launch of the IARSF learning report, looking at three grant holders from the fund. The full learning report is now live and can be accessed here.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/developing-local-connections-in-newham/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Homeless Link labels reports Government plans to shelve rental reform as “devastating for households across the country.”12/10/2022 12:25:00
On 11/10/2022 The Times reported that Government Ministers are “discussing shelving legislation … to ban no fault evictions”, with a Government source labelling the reform as “not a priority.”
Homeless Link label reports Government plans to shelve rental reform as “devastating for households across the country.”12/10/2022 09:05:00
On 11/10/2022 The Times reported that Government Ministers are “discussing shelving legislation … to ban no fault evictions”, with a Government source labelling the reform as “not a priority.”
Homeless Link criticises Government announcement that public service budgets will not be uplifted07/10/2022 15:20:00
Speaking on the Today Programme on 3rd October, the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said that the Government will not uplift the public spending budgets announced in October 2021’s Comprehensive Spending Review (CSR) in line with current levels of inflation.
Series Four of 'This Much We Know' podcast launches05/10/2022 10:10:00
In the first episode of the fourth series of This Much We Know, Elysha Paige joins to talk all things equality, period. This season focuses on shining a light on the women in social enterprise.
We need to be thinking about managing transitions in Housing First03/10/2022 16:20:00
Housing First comes with an open-ended offer of support. But at different stages their personal journeys, residents might require an alternative approach.
Final Learning Report for Immigration Advice for Rough Sleepers Fund Launches27/09/2022 14:20:00
Homeless Link’s full learning report from the Immigration Advice for Rough Sleepers Fund launched yesterday.
Homeless Link responds to Kerslake Commission warning of homelessness ‘catastrophe’23/09/2022 11:10:00
On 21 September, the Kerslake Commission on Homelessness and Rough Sleeping published a new report entitled ‘A New Way of Working: Ending Rough Sleeping Together - Progress Report September 2022, which assesses the steps made towards ending rough sleeping in England and considers the impact of the current economic crisis.
Free fundraising places available for The London Walk 202320/09/2022 12:15:00
Earlier this year we saw 300 people walk through the night and raised over £100,000 to support London homeless charities. It was a fantastic event and we are preparing for a bigger and better one in 2023.
Adapting homelessness provision for people with learning disabilities: "people understanding special needs helps"20/09/2022 10:15:00
Homelessness services come into contact with people who have learning disabilities. But how good is your service at recognising this and providing appropriate support? A new toolkit and forthcoming webinar will help you improve, explains , Clinical Psychologist, Dr Anna Tickle .