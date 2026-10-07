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Development Aid will be Critical to Securing Ukraine
Ukraine needs weapons to win the war, but Europe will need a wider tool set to secure a peace.
The pivot towards rearmament across NATO has seen a collapse in global Official Development Assistance. Along with the US’s disestablishment of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), humanitarian and development programmes around the world are facing a funding crisis. Yet while the collapse in government charity has not been mourned by electorates, it has significant security implications, not least for the future of Ukraine.
Beyond a Ceasefire
The war in Ukraine is far from won, and continuing to arm Ukraine’s military must be the priority. Fighting Russia into a ceasefire, however, while a prerequisite for a lasting peace, is insufficient to secure it. In the event of a ceasefire, Ukraine will face a cascade of economic and political challenges. It will have to work out how to hold elections equitably with more of its territories occupied and a large part of its population displaced abroad.
More ominously, Russia has diminished Ukrainian exports of grain by 75% compared with 2025 through attacks on shipping, while other industries have shrunk owing to limited availability of power, and attacks on storage and distribution infrastructure. Many Ukrainians have moved abroad to find work. Rebuilding that infrastructure will demand investment, and investment risks being deterred by the threat of a breakdown in a ceasefire and the renewal of Russian aggression.
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Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/development-aid-will-be-critical-securing-ukraine
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