Welsh Government
|Printable version
Development Bank of Wales to offer Net Zero incentive
A new initiative designed to help businesses lower their carbon impact and save on energy bills will be accelerated and launched in the new year, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced.
The Minister has asked the Development Bank of Wales to fast track its plans for an invest to save decarbonisation offer with more favourable terms for businesses looking at investing in renewables and energy efficiency measures.
Accelerating the introduction of the offer will allow businesses across Wales to take earlier action to invest in projects designed to reduce their energy consumption and better manage energy bills. This will provide much needed respite amid the spiralling cost of business and help deliver on the Welsh Government’s commitment to deliver a greener economy.
Speaking on the fifth anniversary of the Development Bank of Wales’ launch – the UK’s first regional development bank – Economy Minister Vaughan Gething yesterday said:
The Development Bank of Wales has become a national asset supporting businesses across Wales, improving their resilience and helping them grow and prosper.
Over its first five years the bank has exceeded investment targets, delivering an economic impact of £1.2 billion.
It is clear from my discussions with businesses that we must prioritise the job of reducing energy consumption and lowering bills for the long term. I have now asked the Development Bank to fast-track development of a new scheme supporting business transition to Net Zero on an ‘invest to save’ principle. This will allow businesses to take on borrowing to fund capital investment which delivers on decarbonisation through more flexible repayment terms, attractive interest rates and wider support such as help towards consultancy costs.
This is a win win scheme – making it cheaper and easier for eligible businesses to cut future energy costs and boost our shared ambition for a greener Wales.
The Minister is also tasking the Development Bank with pursuing an ambitious equity investment target of £100 million over the next five to seven years.
The Minister added:
This investment, alongside private sector co-investment, has the potential to deliver over £250 million of capital to innovative businesses – a much needed injection of capital that will help create new jobs, expand growth sectors and help position Wales for a more prosperous future.
In the face of enormous challenges, the Welsh Government is determined to use its levers to provide stability with practical help for businesses and workers in a long partnership for a stronger, fairer, greener Wales.
Giles Thorley, Chief Executive of the Development Bank of Wales, yesterday said:
As businesses find themselves faced with economic uncertainties - including greatly increased energy costs - it is more important than ever that we fulfil our role providing stability for the Welsh economy, and do all we can to support ambitious businesses looking to invest in their journey to Net Zero.
We firmly believe that investing in environmental sustainability is both the right thing to do and makes good business sense, helping companies become more resilient, competitive and attractive to customers and talent. Having already launched the Green Homes Incentive to support property developers, we are now accelerating our programme of decarbonisation support to meet these pressing needs, making sure that Wales remains a great place to do business.
This marks the fifth anniversary for the Development Bank of Wales. Whilst I’m very proud of our delivery and impact so far as well as the strong relationships we’ve built with Welsh businesses and stakeholders, I also look forward to continuing to drive growth in the Welsh economy. Our track record as one of the most active venture capital investors in the UK and our links to private sector co-investors makes us well placed to deliver the equity capital that Wales needs.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/development-bank-wales-offer-net-zero-incentive
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Wales announces publicly-owned renewable energy developer26/10/2022 11:05:00
The Minister for Climate Change, Julie James, yesterday announced a state-owned energy developer in response to energy insecurity, the cost-of-living crisis and the increasing threats posed by the climate and nature emergencies.
New era of austerity threatens jobs, businesses and public services – Welsh Finance Minister25/10/2022 14:05:00
Wales is facing a new era of damaging austerity cuts because of the UK Government’s mismanagement of the economy, Finance Minister Rebecca Evans will warn today.
New vaccination plan to build on success of world-leading COVID-19 programme25/10/2022 11:05:00
Digital vaccination records and simplified booking systems are among some of the changes set out in a new plan to increase the take up of vaccinations across Wales.
Have your say on landmark new farm support proposals at Dairy Show25/10/2022 09:05:00
The return of the Welsh Dairy Show provides a great opportunity for people to find out more about the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) and our co-design programme, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has said.
Avian Influenza identified at a premises on Anglesey24/10/2022 14:05:00
The Interim Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Gosia Siwonia, has confirmed the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 in poultry at a site in Anglesey.
Enhanced employment and enterprise bureaus to help young people prepare for the world of work24/10/2022 11:05:00
Every further education college in Wales now has a dedicated employment and enterprise bureau to help young people prepare for the world of work by supporting them to find a job or setting up their own business, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething recently (21 October 2022) announced.
Menai Bridge closes for essential maintenance work21/10/2022 14:05:00
Menai Bridge will close for essential maintenance work from Friday 21 October following safety recommendations from structural engineers.
Welsh Government response to latest NHS Wales performance data20/10/2022 14:05:00
A statement on current NHS waiting times.