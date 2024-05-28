Development consent order deadlines and designation of National Networks National Policy Statement

Confirms the deadline extension for three DCOs and the designation of the National Networks National Policy Statement (24 May 2024).

This statement confirms that it is necessary to extend the deadlines for decisions on the following 3 applications made under the Planning Act 2008:

The A122 (Lower Thames Crossing) Development Consent Order for the proposed development by National Highways for a new road crossing connecting Kent, Thurrock, and Essex. It will connect to the existing road network from the A2/M2 to the M25 with two tunnels (one southbound and one northbound) running beneath the River Thames. The Secretary of State received the Examining Authority’s report on 20 March 2024, and the current deadline for a decision is 20 June 2024. Associated British Ports (Immingham Eastern Ro-Ro Terminal) Development Consent Order for the proposed development by Associated British Ports of a new roll on-roll off ferry terminal at the Port of Immingham. The Secretary of State received the Examining Authority’s report on 25 April 2024 and the current deadline for a decision is 25 July 2024. London Luton Airport Expansion Development Consent Order for the proposed development by Luton London Airport Limited for the construction of a new passenger terminal and aircraft stands at London Luton Airport, to allow passenger capacity to increase from 18 million per annum to 32 million. The Secretary of State received the Examining Authority’s report on 10 May 2024 and the current deadline for a decision is 10 August 2024.

Under section 107(1) of the Planning Act 2008, the Secretary of State must make his decision within 3 months of receipt of the Examining Authority’s report unless exercising the power under section 107(3) to extend the deadline and make a Statement to the Houses of Parliament announcing the new deadline. The new deadline for all the above applications is 4 October 2024.

This is due to the General Election and to allow appropriate time for any new Secretary of State to consider the applications. The department will however endeavour to issue decisions ahead of the deadlines above wherever possible.

The decision to set new deadlines is without prejudice to the decisions on whether to give development consent for the above applications.

National Networks National Policy Statement

I laid the National Networks National Policy Statement for parliamentary approval on 6 March 2024. Following the approval of the House, I am today (24 May 2024) designating it as a national policy statement under section 5(1) of the Planning Act 2008 and have duly arranged for publication as required by section 5(9)(a) of that Act.

This designation supports the development of critical transport infrastructure. The updated NPS provides a robust and up-to-date policy framework that clarifies what is required to enable the development of major road, rail and strategic rail freight projects whilst setting clear and strengthened requirements around the environment.