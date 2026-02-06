Development of all Wales resources to support school safety

New all Wales resources to support current guidance for schools to deal with incidents of weapons in schools and education settings are being developed.

An action from the National Behaviour Summit in 2025, the all Wales approach will build on the guidance Cardiff Council launched in autumn 2025 to provide simple and practical advice to Cardiff schools.

Cardiff Council will lead work with local authorities and partners to develop a consistent approach for schools across Wales to manage incidents where children take weapons onto school premises, or are reasonably suspected of being in possession of a weapon on school premises.

The work will include engagement with partners right across Wales and consider best practice and the latest evidence, engaging with young people families and communities throughout the process.

Based on the principles of Cardiff's Weapons in Schools and Education Settings (WISES) protocol, the working group will develop an adaptable set of resources to guide schools and local authorities across Wales.

The new resources will support the Welsh Governments existing 'safe and effective intervention: use of reasonable force and searching for weapons guidance', which sets out how schools in Wales can search pupils suspected of carrying a weapon.

The new resources aim to ensure a robust, consistent, fair and trauma informed approach, to promote understanding of legal requirements, and to provide safeguarding and support to all staff and learners, including those learners found in possession of a weapon.

The Cardiff Council WISES guidance was co-produced with a wide range of partners, including South Wales Police, governors, trade unions, youth services and violence prevention experts. With children and young people consulted.

Cardiff Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr Sarah Merry yesterday said:

The news that Welsh Government has chosen to adopt Cardiff’s guidance as the basis for a national roll-out is incredibly positive. This is a significant endorsement of the work we have developed with schools, partners and communities, and reflects the impact it is already having in helping to keep young people and school staff safe. The guidance has been recognised as national best practice, winning at the Wales Safer Communities Awards, and its adoption across Wales means even more schools will benefit from a clear, consistent and supportive approach. This is a proud moment for Cardiff and a positive step for children and young people across the country.

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle yesterday said: