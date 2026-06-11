Devolution policy position statement published

It outlines how the transfer of decision-making powers to local communities provides a major opportunity to improve access to sport and physical activity and support better health for all

We have published our policy position statement on devolution, recognising the pace of change as local government is reorganised across England – and the opportunity it presents.

As central powers and funding are transferred to local leaders, the statement highlights that sport and physical activity can play a vital role in delivering growth, prevention and wellbeing ambitions.

Through stronger local collaboration, we can help more people and communities benefit from being active, tackle inequalities and reduce inactivity across the country.

More details on how we'll activate these devolution commitments, linked to our plan for the next phase of Uniting the Movement, will follow in due course.

Our executive director of partnerships and place, Lisa Dodd-Mayne, says embedding sport and physical activity across emerging local agendas and priorities has many benefits.

"Devolution works best when places think in systems, not silos," she said.

"Sport and physical activity cut across those systems in a way few other areas can, connecting health, growth, transport, infrastructure and local communities.

"When people have safe, welcoming opportunities to be active where they live, work and travel, the benefits are felt far beyond sport itself, helping create healthier, more resilient and better-connected places."

Graeme Sinnott, deputy CEO of the Active Partnerships National Organisation, welcomed our position statement and says Active Partnerships can be the catalyst.

"Devolution gives places more power to shape their future," he said. "The evidence clearly shows that sport and physical activity matter, so we must ensure it is a key consideration when decisions are made.

"Sport England's position statement is a welcome signal that sport and physical activity belongs at the heart of growth, health and community development.

"Active Partnerships stand ready to help mayors and strategic authorities make that a reality, bringing together the partners, evidence and local insight needed to create healthier and more prosperous places."

Jason Fergus, our board member and director of Active Essex, added: “Devolution is one of the most significant opportunities for sport and physical activity in a generation.

"The decisions being made now on economic growth, transport, housing and health will shape how communities will be active for decades to come.

"What I've seen in Essex over the past two decades is that real change happens when sport and physical activity are hardwired into the wider priorities of a place.

"Devolution done well will mean more people, in more places, living more active lives.

"That's the prize, and Sport England and the Active Partnerships network are determined to play their part in making this happen."

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