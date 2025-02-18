Devolution Priority Programme consultations launch

Government seeks views of people in six areas on proposals to establish mayoral combined (county) authorities.

Consultations have been launched in six areas on proposals to establish mayoral combined authorities or mayoral combined county authorities as part of the government’s commitment to widen devolution.

The Devolution Priority Programme – one of the largest ever single packages of mayoral devolution in England – was launched earlier this month and will support the areas to move towards devolution at pace, becoming mayor-led strategic authorities by May next year if they proceed.

The government is now seeking views from interested parties, such as local residents, businesses, and public sector bodies.

Cumbria, Cheshire and Warrington, Norfolk and Suffolk, Greater Essex, Sussex and Brighton, and Hampshire and the Solent joined the Devolution Priority Programme earlier this month.

The consultations will consider questions such as the proposed geographies and how the mayoral combined (county) authorities will operate.

Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution, Jim McMahon OBE MP yesterday said:

We are committed to shifting power out of Whitehall and into our regions, ensuring local leaders have the tools they need to tackle local priorities and realise their areas’ potential as part of our Plan for Change. Our Devolution Priority Programme will deliver that power at pace and I encourage local residents to be part of our ‘devolution revolution’ by contributing to these consultations.

The Devolution Priority Programme will bridge the gap between the English Devolution White Paper and the forthcoming English Devolution Bill. The government is working towards mayoral elections in May 2026 for the areas that have joined it.

The easiest way to respond and engage in one of the consultations is via the relevant link below: