Devolved governments urge action on delayed Hughes report response

Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish Ministers write to UK Government.

Health Ministers in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have called on the UK Government to provide certainty to victims harmed by an epilepsy medicine.

Sodium valproate can cause major birth defects including disabilities if taken during pregnancy. A report into the issue by Dr Henrietta Hughes, the Patient Safety Commissioner for England, was published in 2024 and has not received a response from the UK Government.

In a joint letter to the new UK Public Health and Patient Safety Minister Dame Diana Johnson, Scotland’s Public Health Minister Maree Todd, the Welsh Government Cabinet Minister for Health Mabon ap Gwynfor and Minister for Health for Northern Ireland Robbie Butler urged the UK Government to act.

Ms Todd added:

“I fully recognise the profound and lasting impact that sodium valproate has had on affected individuals and families, all of whom have lived with its consequences for many years. “The continued absence of a response to the Hughes report from the UK Government is causing significant anxiety and distress for those seeking clarity about what happens next. People affected have already waited far too long for certainty. “I have written jointly with Ministers in Wales and Northern Ireland calling on the UK Government to publish its response and set out the next steps for those affected.”

Background

Hughes Report: Letter to UK Government – gov.scot