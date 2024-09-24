Devolved Ministers attends landmark New York Climate Week

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies, Andrew Muir, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs for the Northern Ireland Executive, Gillian Martin, Acting Secretary for Net Zero and Energy for the Scottish Government, have met ahead of the opening of the landmark Climate Week New York City.

Climate Week NYC’s overall message this year is “It’s Time”: celebrating those driving climate action, challenging everyone to do more and exploring ways to increase ambition.

Climate Week NYC inspires, amplifies and scrutinises the commitments, policies and actions of those with the power to make change happen, while pushing the transition into the mainstream of business and government, showing what can be achieved.

Ministers discussed the need to deliver urgent action on climate change in the three nations, the importance of ensuring a just transition to net zero, and the criticality importance of working together towards our shared UK wide goals.

While each nation faces different challenges and will have its their own priorities, the twin imperatives to act now and to act fairly means embracing the benefits of collective action.

Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to share knowledge and experience to help each other make progress on reducing emissions reductions, creating climate resilience and working together to create the conditions for real, lasting and fair change across the three nations.

Ministers are looking forward to working with the new UK Government Ministerial team to further drive climate action across the UK.

Deputy First Minister of the Welsh Government, Huw Irranca-Davies said:

This needs to be the decade of action. We are showing leadership and commitment by setting our ambitious targets, but it’s time to focus on action and the wider benefits of taking action such as clean air, better homes and places to live and work. I am pleased to have the opportunity to showcase Wales’s success stories, and to connect with colleagues in Governments across the world to share solutions and work together towards this most important goal.”

Gillian Martin, Acting Secretary for Net Zero and Energy for the Scottish Government, said:

It is time to move from ambition to action and I am honoured to be here to further build influence of devolved states and regional governments within the international climate debate all whilst having a strong focus on capacity building. I believe devolved administrations can learn from each other as we accelerate a just transition to net zero. There was a real impetus amongst us all today to continue these conversations ahead of COP29. Scotland has a unique opportunity as European Co-Chair of the Under2 Coalition and newly elected President of the Regions4 Network, to continue championing other subnational governments.”

Andrew Muir, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs for the Northern Ireland Government added: “I am delighted to be able to join my Scottish and Welsh Ministerial colleagues this year have the opportunity to attend New York Climate Week as a member of the Under 2 Coalition.

Climate change is one of my top priorities. Attending this key event enables us to put Northern Ireland on the global stage and engage with others about ways to both tackle and grasp opportunities arising from climate change.”

During their visit to New York, Cabinet Secretaries and Ministers will be attending a range of events and engagements which will include meeting with Ministers, Heads of State, Governors and business leaders.