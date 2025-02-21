Devon and Cornwall farmers called on to prevent run-off incidents

Reports of rain washing loose soil off farm fields nearly doubles compared to same period last year.

The Environment Agency is calling on farmers in Devon and Cornwall to prevent loose soil washing off farm fields into rivers, roads and homes.

January saw 25 incidents of heavy rain carrying loose soil running from fields – nearly double the number of incidents reported the same time last year – with officers making 14 visits to farms to investigate and a further 11 visits planned.

Laura Bentley, a land management project officer with the Environment Agency, said:

The windows of dry weather in autumn can be so short that large farms don’t have time to get around all their land when soil conditions are right, to establish crop cover ahead of the winter rains. Employing reduced tillage – minimal disturbance of the soil - and drilling seed into compacted earth no longer works in Devon and Cornwall in this changed climate. Winter cereals and cover crops aren’t taking, and bare, compacted soil is exposed to the elements and prone to run-off.

Farmers are losing crops, top soil, organic matter and nutrients to run-off incidents plus the costs of recultivating and resowing fields, time, fuel, seed and fertiliser.

What can be done to prevent soil run-off pollution?

Farmers can better prepare for winter weather by:

digging a hole with a spade and looking to see if there is compaction, how deep it goes then remove it with the correct cultivation kit

having access to a range of cultivation equipment, capable of working the soils at different depths

risk assessing their land using the agency’s ALERT system - prioritising the highest risk areas for cultivation and drilling

having a Plan B if cover crops and winter cereals don’t establish

installing measures to prevent run-off from reaching property and watercourses

Run-off can result in action being taken if it breaches the Farming Rules for Water and Environmental Permitting Regulations. The Environment Agency will give advice and guidance, but it will issue formal warnings and take enforcement action where needed.

Residents who see discoloured water running off farm fields which could threaten roads, rivers and properties can report it to the Environment Agency’s 24/7 incident hotline – 0800 807060.

Background

ALERT

The free Environment Agency mapping tool ALERT stands for The Agricultural Land & Environment Risk and Opportunity Tool and is publicly available on the Farming Advice Service website to help all land managers.

It will help assess a field’s risk for causing pollution or surface water flooding and takes slope, LiDAR data - which shows where water will flow in extreme weather events, and soil type into account to indicate the inherent risk of a field. ALERT helps inform land managers’ decision making and avoid planting high-risk crops in unsuitable fields or mitigating them.

Farming regulations involving water now in single booklet

To support farmers with compliance, the EA has launched a brand-new printed booklet, with all guidance on water-related agriculture regulations.

A summary of all the water-based regulatory guidance is now in one place. To receive your free copy, email enquiries@environment-agency.gov.uk or call the NCCC on 03708 506 506.