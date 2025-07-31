HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Devon and Cornwall Police removed from enhanced monitoring
Devon and Cornwall Police has made improvements and has therefore been removed from an enhanced level of monitoring by the police inspectorate.
Get the letter
Devon and Cornwall Police: return to default phase of monitoring
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) continuously monitors the performance of all police forces in England.
The monitoring process consists of two stages: Scan and Engage. All police forces are in routine monitoring under the Scan stage by default, but may be escalated to enhanced monitoring under the Engage stage if they are not effectively addressing the inspectorate’s concerns.
Devon and Cornwall Police was moved into Engage on 14 October 2022.
His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, Sir Andy Cooke has decided to remove the force from Engage because it has made improvements. These include:
- how it governs and oversees the force control room. It has continued to improve its year-to-date 101 abandonment rate;
- ensuring sexual offenders are managed effectively and in line with national guidance;
- how it records crime and an increased confidence in frontline officers’ understanding of the principles of crime recording; and
- an increased use of investigative plans and supervisory reviews.
The force needs to demonstrate further improvements before the remaining two causes of concern on crime recording standards and the quality of investigations can be closed.
His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary, Sir Andy Cooke said:
“I am pleased with the good progress that Devon and Cornwall Police has made so far. While there is still work to do, I have recommended removing the service from our enhanced level of monitoring, known as Engage, and return it to routine monitoring.
“We have noted improvement in how force performance is understood and overseen. The force has continued to address the two remaining causes of concern through the work it has undertaken to address its crime recording standards and the quality of its investigations. But it needs to demonstrate further improvements before we can close these causes of concern. We will continue to assess its progress to make sure the people of Devon and Cornwall are getting the service they deserve.”
Get the letter
Devon and Cornwall Police: return to default phase of monitoring
Notes
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk.
- Read more information about the HMICFRS monitoring process.
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/devon-and-cornwall-police-removed-from-enhanced-monitoring/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
City of London Police praised for how it records and investigates crime28/07/2025 15:20:00
The City of London Police is outstanding at recording crime. It has also improved its management and scrutiny of criminal investigations and how it responds to the public, being graded as ‘good’ in both areas, the police inspectorate has said.
Greater Manchester Police has improved how it investigates child sexual exploitation, but needs to address gaps in training04/07/2025 10:25:00
Greater Manchester Police has made significant improvements to how it understands and investigates child sexual exploitation, but needs to make sure investigators have the necessary skills for their roles, the police inspectorate has said.
Improvements needed in the south west’s regional response to serious and organised crime13/06/2025 14:14:00
The South West Regional Organised Crime Unit and its regional police forces need to improve how they work together to tackle serious and organised crime, the police inspectorate has said.
Warwickshire Police prevents crime well, but must improve its response to the public11/06/2025 11:10:00
Warwickshire Police is good at preventing and deterring crime, but it must improve how it responds to the public, the police inspectorate has said.
Joint child protection inspection of victims of domestic abuse in Redcar and Cleveland10/06/2025 12:25:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to victims of domestic abuse in Redcar and Cleveland.
Three police integrity reports published02/06/2025 15:10:00
Our integrity inspection programme examines force vetting, professional standards and counter-corruption.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service commended on progress made, but further changes are needed26/05/2025 09:25:00
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has made progress since its previous inspection, but further changes are needed to provide a consistently good service, the fire inspectorate has said.
Nottinghamshire Police removed from enhanced monitoring23/05/2025 11:10:00
Nottinghamshire Police has made improvements and has therefore been removed from an enhanced level of monitoring by the police inspectorate.