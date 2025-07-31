Devon and Cornwall Police removed from enhanced monitoring

Devon and Cornwall Police has made improvements and has therefore been removed from an enhanced level of monitoring by the police inspectorate.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) continuously monitors the performance of all police forces in England.

The monitoring process consists of two stages: Scan and Engage. All police forces are in routine monitoring under the Scan stage by default, but may be escalated to enhanced monitoring under the Engage stage if they are not effectively addressing the inspectorate’s concerns.

Devon and Cornwall Police was moved into Engage on 14 October 2022.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, Sir Andy Cooke has decided to remove the force from Engage because it has made improvements. These include:

how it governs and oversees the force control room. It has continued to improve its year-to-date 101 abandonment rate;

ensuring sexual offenders are managed effectively and in line with national guidance;

how it records crime and an increased confidence in frontline officers’ understanding of the principles of crime recording; and

an increased use of investigative plans and supervisory reviews.

The force needs to demonstrate further improvements before the remaining two causes of concern on crime recording standards and the quality of investigations can be closed.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary, Sir Andy Cooke said:

“I am pleased with the good progress that Devon and Cornwall Police has made so far. While there is still work to do, I have recommended removing the service from our enhanced level of monitoring, known as Engage, and return it to routine monitoring. “We have noted improvement in how force performance is understood and overseen. The force has continued to address the two remaining causes of concern through the work it has undertaken to address its crime recording standards and the quality of its investigations. But it needs to demonstrate further improvements before we can close these causes of concern. We will continue to assess its progress to make sure the people of Devon and Cornwall are getting the service they deserve.”

