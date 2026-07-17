Devon, Cornwall and Isles of Scilly in prolonged dry weather

The Environment Agency is moving the area into a state of prolonged dry weather after England’s warmest spring on record and a series of summer heatwaves.

Moving to prolonged dry weather status recognises the low levels of rainfall and reduced river flows, in combination with high temperatures and increasing signs of pressure on the environment.

The Environment Agency is ready to respond to any incidents in the environment caused by these conditions and will continue to balance the needs of water users and protect the environment.

Joanne Laeger, Environment Planning & Engagement manager at the Environment Agency yesterday said:

Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly is the third Environment Agency area to move into a state of prolonged dry weather this year. Following the warmest spring on record and the third heatwave of the year, we could see a summer of environmental incidents ranging from fish in distress to algal blooms. The Environment Agency urges everyone to do their bit and use water more wisely. The more water we use, the less there is available for the environment. Our climate is changing. We are already seeing wetter winters and hotter, drier summers. In our area, prolonged dry weather is occurring more frequently.

Despite a wet start to 2026, March to May has seen Devon, Cornwall and Isles of Scilly get below-average amounts of rainfall. Rainstorms in early June did not make up for that loss with soils drier than average. Exceptionally low flows in rivers are becoming more common. Private water supplies from boreholes are beginning to struggle in places.

The National Drought Group, which includes the Met Office, government, regulators, water companies, the National Farmers’ Union, Canal & River Trust, anglers, and conservation experts, are monitoring the situation and will next meet on 20 July.

Everybody has a part to play in using water wisely. We support this new campaign to help save water: Let’s Save Water: Water Efficiency Campaign for England & Wales. There are simple ways people can use less water, including shortening your shower, fixing home leaks, swapping the hosepipe for a bucket or watering can, using a washing up bowl and the eco mode on your appliances.

Background

Read more about drought here: What is drought?

You can keep up to date with the latest situation with our Dry weather and drought in England: summary reports and how we manage drought in England.

Prolonged dry weather status currently applies to parts of East Anglia and parts of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.