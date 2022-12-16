YPO
|Printable version
DfE confirms energy efficiency grant for schools
What is the new funding?
The Department for Education (DfE) has announced additional capital funding for schools, sixth form and further education colleges to help improve energy efficiency this financial year. In line with the rising prices due to inflation, it’s good to see that education is also getting the support it needs.
Schools and colleges will be allocated at least £10,000 of additional capital funding to spend on capital improvements to buildings and facilities, prioritising works to improve energy efficiency.
Primary schools have been allocated an average of approximately £16,000 and secondary schools an average of £42,000. An average group of further education colleges will be allocated £290,000. Schools and colleges can decide how best to invest the funding on energy efficiency measures.
The funding will be made available to FE colleges and designated institutions, as well as schools already eligible for Devolved Formula Capital (DFC) allocations in the financial year 2022-23. This includes eligible maintained nurseries, primary, secondary, and special schools, academies and free schools, pupil referral units, non-maintained special schools, sixth-form colleges and specialist post-16 institutions with eligible students.
How can YPO help?
We know that this may be a little overwhelming to get your head around, and where to start. That’s why we’re here to help. In line with the DfE guidance, we recommend three good places to start to reduce your energy costs, which we can help:
- We can help you understand your energy usage and conduct an energy audit, so you can target where to save energy
- We can develop a plan using the findings of your audit to encourage good practices, behaviours, and forward planning
- We can help you implement and manage proposed interventions to reduce your energy consumption
Giving you a helping hand on all your procurement contracts
We understand that you’ve got a million and one things to think about when it comes to running your school, especially now with the DfE grant. So we’ve handpicked a range of frameworks and DPS agreements to help save you a time and money when setting up or renewing contracts. Lots of our education customers are already using them, so we’ve been able to create solutions knowing the challenges and budget restrictions you may be facing.
We have over 50 contracts to choose from, all created with you in mind – Contracts for Schools | YPO.
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/dfe-confirms-energy-efficiency-grant-for-schools
|Events
Latest News from
YPO
YPO invites children to design Christmas card18/11/2022 13:33:00
Ahead of Christmas, Wakefield-based YPO, the UK’s largest public sector buying organisation, has launched a nationwide search for a budding artist whose design will appear on its corporate Christmas card.
New card payment service framework now live25/10/2022 10:10:10
NEPO, ESPO and YPO combine their expertise in new financial services partnership.
YPO & Pritt learning outdoors competition extended06/06/2022 16:25:00
To celebrate Outdoor Classroom Day, YPO, one of the UK’s largest publicly owned buying organisations, and Pritt, have launched a competition for schools to encourage outdoor learning and promote the benefits of creativity and spending time in nature.
Public sector urged to work with SMEs in 202223/05/2022 13:33:00
A new report on public sector attitudes to spending with SMEs has found that close to a fifth (18 per cent) of public sector organisations currently have no plans in place to work with more SMEs in 2022.
YPO & Pritt learning outdoors competition23/05/2022 11:38:00
To celebrate Outdoor Classroom Day, YPO, one of the UK’s largest publicly owned buying organisations, and Pritt, have launched a competition for schools to encourage outdoor learning and promote the benefits of creativity and spending time in nature.
Councils collaborate on mail services to cut costs19/05/2022 14:38:00
In 2015 Kirklees Council led a Northern tendering process to procure postal services through the collaboration of a group of councils.
EdTech to close education gaps widened by pandemic06/05/2022 10:05:00
YPO, one of the UK’s largest publicly owned buying organisations is collaborating with a new EdTech tutoring platform, askOLA, to help address education challenges exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Apprenticeship framework news update - round 1505/05/2022 13:05:00
The latest round of our Apprenticeships framework is live, now offering an even wider choice of apprenticeships standards.