DfE confirms energy efficiency grant for schools

What is the new funding?

The Department for Education (DfE) has announced additional capital funding for schools, sixth form and further education colleges to help improve energy efficiency this financial year. In line with the rising prices due to inflation, it’s good to see that education is also getting the support it needs.

Schools and colleges will be allocated at least £10,000 of additional capital funding to spend on capital improvements to buildings and facilities, prioritising works to improve energy efficiency.

Primary schools have been allocated an average of approximately £16,000 and secondary schools an average of £42,000. An average group of further education colleges will be allocated £290,000. Schools and colleges can decide how best to invest the funding on energy efficiency measures.

The funding will be made available to FE colleges and designated institutions, as well as schools already eligible for Devolved Formula Capital (DFC) allocations in the financial year 2022-23. This includes eligible maintained nurseries, primary, secondary, and special schools, academies and free schools, pupil referral units, non-maintained special schools, sixth-form colleges and specialist post-16 institutions with eligible students.

How can YPO help?

We know that this may be a little overwhelming to get your head around, and where to start. That’s why we’re here to help. In line with the DfE guidance, we recommend three good places to start to reduce your energy costs, which we can help:

We can help you understand your energy usage and conduct an energy audit, so you can target where to save energy

We can develop a plan using the findings of your audit to encourage good practices, behaviours, and forward planning

We can help you implement and manage proposed interventions to reduce your energy consumption

Giving you a helping hand on all your procurement contracts

We understand that you’ve got a million and one things to think about when it comes to running your school, especially now with the DfE grant. So we’ve handpicked a range of frameworks and DPS agreements to help save you a time and money when setting up or renewing contracts. Lots of our education customers are already using them, so we’ve been able to create solutions knowing the challenges and budget restrictions you may be facing.

We have over 50 contracts to choose from, all created with you in mind – Contracts for Schools | YPO.