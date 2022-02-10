DfE webinars: Using NEPRO³ to support your school’s requirements

NEPO and Bloom are working in partnership with DfE to deliver free webinars on how NEPRO³ can support schools with their maintenance and statutory testing requirements. The online sessions will provide an overview of the framework, as well as case studies from various schools.

DfE has approved NEPRO³ as the recommended framework for educational settings to appoint and manage specialist professional services. In 2020 NEPRO³ was also recommended in the DfE Good Estate Management for Schools.

NEPRO³ helps UK public sector buyers appoint and manage specialist professional services, whilst achieving better outcomes and improving value for money. Delivery partner Bloom have worked with over 200 schools across the UK to meet requirements in areas such as staff absence protection, HR and payroll services, primary school counselling services and communication strategies.

The session is repeated over two dates to maximise opportunities to participate:

Thursday 10 February 2022

Tuesday 15 March 2022

Click here to register your free place.