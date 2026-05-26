DFM kicks off Scotland’s Summer of Sport

Encouraging children and young people to get active.

A nationwide summer programme of free and low-cost sporting activities – including football, rugby, padel, swimming, cycling and athletics – has been launched by Deputy First Minister Jenny Gilruth.

Backed by Scottish Government investment, as part of a £20 million fund, and administered by sportscotland, the Summer of Sport programme will give children and young people the chance to get active in their local communities through events and activities hosted by schools, clubs, sporting bodies and local authorities.

Under the campaign theme ‘Game On’, the initiative has been designed to harness inspiration from a landmark summer of international sport – including the Scotland men’s team’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals tournament and Glasgow’s hosting of the Commonwealth Games.

The Deputy First Minister officially kicked off the programme at Pollok United in Nethercraigs, Glasgow, one of the organisations benefiting from Summer of Sport investment.

This summer the First Minister will travel to Boston at World Cup organiser FIFA’s invitation to watch Scotland’s historic return to the men’s finals tournament after 28 years, in their first match against Haiti on 13 June.

Deputy First Minister Ms Gilruth yesterday said:

“As Scotland approaches landmark international sporting events, our Summer of Sport initiative will harness the excitement to inspire communities across the country to get involved and get active themselves. “This innovative programme will offer free and inclusive sporting activities for children and young people – encouraging a new generation to take part in sport and physical activity. “As part of our wider £40 million additional funding for the 2026-27 sport budget, we are removing barriers to accessing sport and delivering sustainable opportunities for people across Scotland to be more active. “Activities will take place throughout this summer and beyond, helping to increase participation and enable more young people to remain active long after the final whistle of this summer’s major events.”

Maureen Campbell, Chair of sportscotland, added:

“This is a hugely exciting time for Scottish sport. The 2026 Summer of Sport campaign, made possible by Scottish Government investment, is a great example of what can be achieved when partners come together with a shared ambition to make sport more inclusive and accessible. “At sportscotland, we believe that sport has the power to strengthen communities and change lives - this investment will help to do exactly that. We’re proud to play our part in helping more young people enjoy the benefits of being active as we celebrate a fantastic summer of sport.”

Scottish FA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell yesterday said:

“Scotland’s participation in the FIFA World Cup will generate excitement across the country, and it is important that this inspiration translates into opportunities for people to take part in sport at all levels. “While football will play a role in launching the Summer of Sport, the wider programme ensures that communities across Scotland can access a broad range of sports and activities throughout the summer.”

Speaking ahead of Scotland’s return to football’s biggest stage for the first time in 28 years, Scottish National Team player Craig Gordon added:

“Sport can be life-changing for young people – it builds confidence, friendships and a sense of belonging. “With such a big summer ahead for Scottish sport, it is brilliant to see investment being made to ensure children and young people across the country have real opportunities to get involved, try something new, and stay active in their local areas.”

Background

In the 2026-27 Budget, the Scottish Government has provided a £20 million uplift to core funding for sporting organisations and an additional £20 million to create innovative and inspiring physical activity opportunities for young people across Scotland.

Investing in sport and physical activity

Find out more about the 2026 Summer of Sport

The First Minister has been invited by FIFA to attend the Scotland v Haiti match in Boston as part of a delegation with the Scottish Football Association. While in the United States, the First Minister will also undertake a series of meetings and engagements to strengthen trade, tourism, culture and diaspora relationships and seek to attract further inward investment in Scotland.