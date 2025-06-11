DfT announces next steps on autonomous vehicle testing and deployment

The Department for Transport has announced advanced testing for AVs and two consultations to help create the regulatory framework for the rollout of self-driving vehicles

We have had some significant updates from the Department for Transport (DfT) on the testing, approval, and rollout of self-driving vehicles in the UK, which will guide much of the work of techUK’s Self-Driving Vehicles Working Group for the coming months.

In his comment accompanying the announcements, our CEO Julian David said that, overall, it is good news that progress is being made on delivering a legislative regime for the UK’s autonomous vehicles (AV) sector, to the benefit of the economy and passengers. However, given the number of consultations and regulations still to come, the UK must also make sure it does not fall behind other countries in delivery.

The Government acknowledges that AVs have the potential to improve road safety, create 38,000 jobs and add £42bn to the economy by 2035, and techUK will continue to work with Government to ensure that a successful, safe, and reliable AV network is delivered swifty.

Announcement 1: Commercial piloting

It is particularly welcome news that steps will be taken to allow advanced commercial pilots of AVs in spring 2026, with a consultation on the regulatory regime expected this summer. Many techUK members are ready to go with these trials which will allow data to be gathered, safety to be demonstrated, and commercial viability shown. Such trials will be key in raising public awareness of this technology and this announcement is excellent news.

Announcement 2: Safety Principles

The Government has launched a consultation to help them create a Statement of Safety Principles (SoSP). This is required under AV law to help establish exactly what a sufficiently safe self-driving vehicle is like and how it should behave, and will set key benchmarks in the testing and approvals of AVs for general use. The Government is seeking a lot of detailed guidance on issues ranging from how safe AV behaviour differs from safe human driving behaviour, the ways that AVs learn and improve their driving, and the different risks that different road users face.

It is great that progress is being made, and views sought. However, regrettably for the sector, this is a general view-seeking exercise, and not a consultation on a specific set of proposals, which will now follow next year.

Announcement 3: Marketing Terms

There is also a consultation on giving legal protection and restrictions on certain words (such as “autonomous” and “self-driving”) to ensure that the future autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles markets are fair and accurate, and consumers know what they are getting.