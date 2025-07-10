Department for Transport
DfT issues warning about scam text messages asking people to pay fines
People receiving text messages claiming to be from DfT should not click on any links or share financial details.
The Department for Transport is aware of text messages claiming to be from the department asking people to pay fines for outstanding traffic tickets.
This is a scam and was not sent by the department.
Do not click on the link or share personal and financial details.
If you have received this text or a similar one, please report it to the National Cyber Security Centre at report@phishing.gov.uk or by forwarding it for free to 7726.
Further advice on how to avoid and report internet scams and phishing is available on GOV.UK.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/dft-issues-warning-about-scam-text-messages-asking-people-to-pay-fines
