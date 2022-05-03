DfT publishes contract notice for STARThree framework

The Department for Transport (DfT) has this week published the contract notice for the Specialist Technical and Commercial Advisory for Rail and Other Transport Systems Framework (STARThree), via the DfT Sourcing Portal (Jaggaer).

The framework will replace Specialist Technical Advisory for Rail (STARTwo) which enables access to high quality, professionally qualified and experienced specialist third party advisory support for a range of service requirements.

Subject to approvals, DfT’s Group Commercial Directorate (GCD) intends to procure a replacement four year (2+1+1 year arrangement) framework to enable similar access to high quality, professionally qualified and experienced specialist third party advisory support for a range of service requirements once the STARTwo Framework term expires in May 2023. The framework will also be accessible by other public sector entities who have been named in the Contract Notice and with the consent of DfT.

It is proposed that the STARThree Framework will have two lots, which is a change from the previous STARTwo Framework structure.

It is proposed that Lot 1 will provide specialist technical and commercial advisory (consultancy) services across five specialist categories:

Category A – Transport Strategy, Planning and Economic Forecasting Advice;

Category B – Transport Operations and Performance Advice;

Category C – Commercial Advice for Transport;

Category D – Transport Infrastructure and Asset Advice; and

Category E – Transport Project and Programme Management Advice

Lot 2 is proposed to have a similar structure to the current Lot 3 of the STARTwo Framework. This Lot is proposed to include up to six transport market specific ‘Agency’ Suppliers who would be measured on their ability to expediently access suitably experienced, high calibre, specialist technical and commercial advisory (consultancy) services for the following Category:

Category F – Strategic Commercial Advice for Transport

The SQ and associated Bidder Pack documents will be available to those who register on the DfT Sourcing Portal (Jaggaer); and the deadline for bids is 7 June 2022.

Please note: The Contract Notice includes the Jaggaer helpdesk phone number and email address so any requests to assist potential bidders need to be directed to the Jaggaer helpdesk. Equally, any questions relating to the procurement should be raised via the portal.

Read the full contract notice here.

Watch this video of the STARThree market engagement event to find out more.