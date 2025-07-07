DfT’s Transport AI Action Plan promising but more details needed

It’s a first-of-its-kind attempt to spell out exactly what the Government thinks the UK’s transport system will look like with a full integration of AI into operations, and what needs to be done to ensure that it gets done safely and effectively.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has published their long-awaited “Transport Artificial Intelligence Action Plan: Transforming Ambitions” strategy. It’s a first-of-its-kind attempt to spell out exactly what the Government thinks the UK’s transport system will look like with a full integration of AI into operations, and what needs to be done to ensure that it gets done safely and effectively.

You can help lead techUK’s response to this Action Plan, as well as techUK’s transport work more generally by signing up to our Transport and Mobility Steering Board here.

DfT sets out its mission statement as “Responsible AI embedded in a resilient transport system delivering cheaper, cleaner, and safer journeys for all” and reiterates throughout the Action Plan the benefits that AI can bring to transport. These include:

Rolling out automated vehicles, and the resulting jobs, growth, and better access to mobility for less-connected communities

Improving rail – with automated infrastructure monitoring and maintenance, smart timetabling, and better disruption responses. To get more involved in techUK’s rail work, sign up to our new Rail Policy Working Group here.

Improving transport access – with mobility-as-a-service (MaaS), smart cities, and removing barriers

Transport integration – with modal shift, personalised services, and combined service provision

All techUK members are in full agreement that AI’s potential is nowhere near fully realised in the transport space, and it is great to see the Government clearly putting detailed thinking into this issue. The Secretary of State highlights the need for early, continued, and meaningful engagement with industry, which we also fully support.

In addition to separate announcements on self-driving vehicles, this action plan sets out some other commitments that will be of particular interest to techUK members, including:

Developing a Transport Data Action Plan to set the conditions for the productive use of transport data for AI, as well as publishing an assessment on AI improving transport system resilience and developing a roadmap for sensing and cyber-physical interfaces

Undertake an analysis of AI transport system risks and mitigations

Increasing the use of automated vehicles on land, at sea, and in the air

Boosting transport AI skills and apprenticeships both in DfT and in industry

Undertaking social and behavioural research around public attitudes and acceptance of AI in the transport system.

These are very positive steps which show that the DfT is taking AI seriously, but it also hints that some of these strategies and ideas are still in their early stages. With the AI revolution just beginning, techUK will work closely with DfT, and across Government, to create a tech-led transport system fit for the future, and we want to get as much member involvement in this as possible.

To hear more about our transport and mobility work and to get involved, please email robert.price@techuk.org and you can find more information on our AI work in our AI Hub.