Diagnostic equipment upgrade in West Wales
£481,000 of Welsh Government funding will upgrade Withybush General Hospital’s gamma camera system to boost diagnostics.
Gamma cameras play a crucial role in detecting and diagnosing various diseases through gamma rays and advanced imaging technology that provide detailed pictures of organs and tissues.
The upgrade will extend the life of the existing gamma camera serving the West Wales region, allowing for state-of-the-art advanced imaging and 3D information.
The enhanced camera will help to ensure that doctors can continue diagnosing a wide range of conditions and plan effective treatments without disruption to diagnostic services.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles said:
We’re working to ensure that hospitals across the country are equipped with modern and state of the art equipment to help medical teams deliver the best possible care.
This £481,000 upgrade for an enhanced gamma camera will help to maintain essential diagnostic services in West Wales and help prevent treatment delays, ensuring people receive timely and effective care.
Clinical Director of Radiology at Hywel Dda University Health Board, Dr Liaquat Khan, said:
We are very pleased that this significant funding has been granted to Withybush to enhance our Nuclear Medicine facilities. It will allow us to introduce new post-processing software that offers a more comprehensive and sophisticated analysis of the images we take.
It will also help us to improve patients’ experience when they are in our care, creating a more comfortable and welcoming environment for people undergoing specialist imaging procedures. This vital piece of equipment serves not only Withybush Hospital but also provides specialist Nuclear Medicine imaging across the entire health board and beyond.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/diagnostic-equipment-upgrade-west-wales
