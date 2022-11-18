HM Land Registry
|Printable version
Digital applications to be supported by redesigned portal homepage
The HM Land Registry portal will have a new look from 30 November to support the move to digital applications by default.
From 30 November 2022 HM Land Registry’s business customers will see a redesigned homepage when they log in the HM Land Registry customer portal.
This will be the first major redesign since the portal was launched in 2009 and this update has been designed to make the portal easier to use and to better support customers in submitting digital applications and managing their applications.
Users of the portal will see:
- simpler navigation
- the ability to personalise the shortcuts displayed on the homepage
- digital application submission by default
- easier access to the information they need
- streamlined administration for colleagues across their organisation
- the same services that exist in portal now
Deputy Director for Digital Services Eddie Davies commented:
As we move to digital by default, we want to ensure that our services are as quick and easy to use as possible.
This redesign will enable our customers to navigate around the portal quicker and to access and use our services in a more efficient way resulting in a smoother and potentially faster workflow.
The updated customer portal will be available starting 30 November. HM Land Registry welcomes direct feedback from our customers and we will use the feedback received to help us to develop our portal further .
Further information on the redesign can be found on our portal guidance page.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/digital-applications-to-be-supported-by-redesigned-portal-homepage
