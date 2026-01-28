Digital arts and culture: the perfect ‘hook’ for digital inclusion

We’ve supported new research from the University of Sheffield, in partnership with 100% Digital Leeds, highlighting the powerful role that arts, culture and creativity can play in supporting digital inclusion for older people. The report shows how creative activities can act as a vital gateway into the digital world and offers practical recommendations for creative and cultural organisations, local authorities and funders, alongside a new toolkit to support action.

Why this research matters

Digital exclusion can be a major barrier in everyday life, as many essential services, like banking and healthcare, now operate primarily online. While many older people actively embrace digital technologies, exclusion is proven to increase with age. According to Age UK (2024), around 2.3 million people aged 65+ in the UK do not use the internet at all.

What the research found

The research shows that technology can help foster independence and deliver significant health and wellbeing benefits for older people. Developing digital confidence also helps people stay connected with friends, family and their wider communities.

Specifically, the research found that:

Creative activities such as digital photography, online local history research, digital art and online dance classes are effective entry points to digital technology for older people

Taking part in creative digital activities builds confidence and motivation, supporting engagement with essential digital services and increasing social connection

Beyond social connection, digital engagement can empower individuals with limited mobility or health challenges through tools such as tablets, smartphones and voice-to-text software

Community-based organisations – including VCSE organisations, libraries and arts providers – are often the most effective partners for digital inclusion because of the trust and relationships they hold locally

Dr Sharon Wagg from the University of Sheffield, who led the study, recently said:

“Our findings call for a cross-sector commitment to use creative cultural activities as a gateway to digital inclusion, backed by policy, collaborative investment and proven toolkits. We can help close the digital gap by making technology feel less like a tool and more like a creative gateway to help make sure older people do not miss out on the many benefits the digital world can bring.”

Jason Tutin, Head of 100% Digital Leeds, recently said:

“For the last 10 years, anecdotal evidence from 100% Digital Leeds’s delivery partners suggested that once older people had engaged with digital through arts and culture, they went on to engage with a broader range of digital tools and services. We’re delighted that this research has confirmed that view. We hope our ‘Digital inclusion, arts and culture, and older people’ toolkit helps organisations from all sectors to embed digital elements into creative activities, increasing motivation, confidence, and digital inclusion for everyone.”

Owen Hopkin, Director for New Technologies and Innovation at Arts Council England recently said:

“Digital technology is transforming the way we experience and participate in culture, but not everyone has equal access to those opportunities. At Arts Council England, we are committed to ensuring that creativity and culture are part of the solution to digital exclusion. The research undertaken by the University of Sheffield provides compelling evidence of how creative approaches can support digital inclusion, while the toolkit developed by 100% Digital Leeds offers practical ways to put this learning into action. This work will open up new opportunities for those working in the cultural sector and bring creativity to more people whilst also developing vital digital skills. This project builds on years of Arts Council investment in digital and marks an important step towards a more inclusive digital future.”

Read the full report on the project website, including: key findings, a toolkit and infographic, and recommendations at local and national level.