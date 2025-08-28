Digital Catapult launches an Integrated Photonics Bootcamp to drive innovation across sectors

Digital Catapult, in partnership with the Smart Nano NI consortium, is launching an in-person training programme to address the critical skills gap in integrated photonics across Northern Ireland’s innovation ecosystem.

This in interactive workshop in Belfast offers an introduction to integrated photonics for those at the forefront of R&D or new to photonic systems, covering core topics such as photonic integrated circuits, insertion loss, polarisation, thermo-optic phase shifting, and validation processes.

As demand for advanced photonic technologies increases, there is a pressing need to build local capability and strengthen the region’s position in the global photonics landscape to catalyse innovation across key sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, agritech, and communications.

Through expert-led sessions and hands-on learning, the bootcamp will provide engineers, startups, and technologists with the foundational tools needed to design, test, and apply integrated photonics.

What to expect:

Hands-on training in photonic chip design, testing, and application, delivered by leading specialists from Light Trace Photonics and Digital Catapult.

Discover how photonic chips can solve industrial challenges and create new commercial opportunities for your business or research.

Connect with other innovative companies, engineers, and researchers from across Northern Ireland, and engage directly with the Smart Nano NI consortium.

Equip yourself or your team with emerging tech capabilities that will be crucial to staying competitive in the global innovation landscape.

Opportunities to connect with the Smart Nano NI consortium – a strategic collaboration driving advanced prototyping and smart manufacturing in Northern Ireland.

This bootcamp will help companies build practical skills and gain valuable exposure to one of the UK’s most promising emerging technology areas. Find out more and apply here.

techUK’s Photonics Sprint Campaign: UK leadership in Photonics

In September 2025, techUK will launch a 4-month sprint campaign focused on the development and application of Photonics. The campaign will bring together senior figures from the UK’s Photonics ecosystem to identify key applications across industries and explore how the UK can lead in this field. Activities will include panel discussions, workshops, roundtables, networking, blogs/vlogs, and tech demos, and conclude with a report summarising key themes, member and stakeholder case studies, and practical recommendations for industry and government. The aim is to advance the Photonics sector and address emerging challenges and opportunities. Read more.

techUK’s upcoming Photonics events:

Sector Meet Up – 10 September : Our campaign will be launched with industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers giving expert insights on the UK photonics sector with an opportunity for peers from cross the photonics ecosystem to connect and explore opportunities for collaboration, innovation and growth. Attendees will get early insight into how to participate and shape the direction of techUKs photonics sprint campaign and can expect the opportunity for networking, discussion, and refreshments as the spotlight is placed on one of the UK’s fastest-growing tech sectors. Find out more and book now.

Clusters Webinar – 22 September : The UK has a strong network of clusters focused on Photonics technologies, but how does UK industry best engage with these clusters? And what support do they offer for companies who are new or tangential to the Photonics sector? In this webinar, techUK will examine how companies from all sectors can effectively engage and collaborate with them by showcasing examples of best practice and highlighting the common characteristics, opportunities, and challenges of these clusters. Find out more and book now.

Insight Series – 14 October: techUK is seeking contributions for an upcoming insight series exploring how the UK can lead on the future development and application of photonics technologies. Members and stakeholders can submit a short blog or vlog exploring how technologies are shaping, enabling or transforming the development and application of photonics technologies, that algins with one of the following themes: skills and talent, funding, infrastructure, UK Ecosystem and collaboration and International Leadership and Supply Chains. Find out more and submit your contribution.

Please email Ella Shuter to learn how you can get involved: ella.shuter@techuk.org.