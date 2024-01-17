Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Digital defence transformation boosted by £150 million UK contract
Digital services across Defence will be transformed in a £150 million contract awarded to UK-based technology services provider, Computacenter.
- UK-based technology services provider Computacenter awarded four-year contract.
- Contract expected to reduce current costs by around 64% (£84m).
- Covering over 220,000 devices in use by MOD personnel worldwide.
Digital services across Defence will be transformed in a £150 million contract awarded to UK-based technology services provider, Computacenter.
The four-year contract will support tens of thousands of laptops and desktop computers used by MOD personnel worldwide, from head office to the front line, as well as creating additional jobs at Computacenter’s Hatfield and Nottingham sites.
Reducing operating costs by around £84 million, the new services will provide a high-quality, secure and sustainable service to defence personnel, enabling defence to more rapidly respond to changing needs and market conditions.
The contract represents a wider MOD move away from large, aggregated contracts to smaller, more measurable contracts that will improve organisational flexibility.
Defence Digital’s improvement programme is a priority for the MOD, and we are investing over £4 billion annually in our digital transformation, to streamline the MOD’s processes and increase our operational capability.
Minister for Defence Procurement, James Cartlidge, said:
Delivering on our digital transformation will ensure high-quality, rapidly accessible global data, which is a critical component of our fighting power. Bolstered technology can strengthen our deterrence, our resilience, and our national prosperity.
The service will improve performance standards and speed of access across 220,000 devices including laptops, desktops, peripherals and software applications.
MOD Chief Information Officer, Charles Forte, said:
This new relationship is a significant component in our ongoing progress to bring new business into the team and ensures we are modernising and innovating in support of our international customers to deliver greater value for money.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/digital-defence-transformation-boosted-by-150-million-uk-contract
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
A focus on skills for UK shipbuilding17/01/2024 09:15:00
Applications are now open to join the Skills Delivery Group.
The UK announces 20,000 British Forces to boost NATO in speech15/01/2024 14:10:00
Speaking at Lancaster House today, the Defence Secretary set out his vision for deterring threats, leading among allies, and defending the UK.
Defending Britain from a more dangerous world15/01/2024 12:15:00
Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps, delivered a speech at Lancaster House in London.
Polish Armaments Group agrees defence agreements with UK firms15/01/2024 11:22:00
The Polish Navy’s Miecznik (“Swordfish” in Polish) frigates programme will now begin its next phase of development.
North-west plays critical role in Ukraine's fight for freedom12/01/2024 15:20:00
UK defence in the north-west of England benefits from £2.5 billion each year, supporting 16,000 jobs.
PM statement on strikes against Houthi military targets: 12 January 202412/01/2024 15:12:00
The Royal Air Force has carried out targeted strikes against military facilities used by Houthi rebels in Yemen.
UK plans to deploy Spearhead Carrier Strike Group to Indian Ocean Region in 202510/01/2024 13:05:00
The UK and India have today vowed to continue strengthening ties during the first visit of an Indian Defence Minister to the UK in more than 20 years.
First UK maritime shipment of lifesaving aid for Gaza arrives in Egypt02/01/2024 11:07:00
Lifesaving UK aid shipment for Gaza including thermal blankets and essential items delivered from Cyprus by Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship Lyme Bay