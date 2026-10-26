WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Digital health and care reform will fail without councils, warns LGA
The Local Government Association (LGA) is calling for councils to be made equal partners with the NHS to prevent digital reform in health and social care from failing.
A new report from the LGA and PPL, highlights the crucial role councils play in delivering joined-up digital services across health and care as part of the 10-Year Health Plan for England.
The LGA says councils need support and recognition to redesign services, build digital leadership, improve data use and strengthen partnerships with health and care providers. Digital and data integration will only succeed if it is embedded in service redesign and neighbourhood health, rather than a standalone technology agenda.
Current misalignment between investment and benefit across health and care limits the pace and scale of digital reform, particularly where councils face constrained resources. Local government often bears the costs of digital integration, while the benefits are realised elsewhere in the system. Councils fund tech-enabled care, care coordination and early intervention, but NHS services benefit from the resulting reduction in hospital demand.
The success of digital reform will require national policy and funding to better reflect the realities of health prevention, integration and neighbourhood health models which benefit the wider health and care system.
The report finds that data sharing and interoperability are the biggest practical barriers to digital and data reform. The LGA warns that current approaches to reform remain fragmented and are too often focused on technology rather than whole-place outcomes designed around people. In adult social care and home care markets, shared national standards and coordinated information flows are needed instead of the isolated digitisation of individual providers.
As trusted local partners, councils are central to tackling digital exclusion by ensuring local people can access services in ways that meet their needs. As health and care services become increasingly digitised, inclusion, accessibility and public trust must be treated as essential, not secondary considerations.
The LGA says that if government wants neighbourhood health, prevention, and community-based care to become a reality, it must do more to create the conditions for success at a local level. It is calling for the Government to:
- Make neighbourhood health the guiding principle behind digital and data integration.
- Set national standards for data sharing, interoperability and ownership.
- Recognise councils and social care as equal partners in digital reform, not just add-ons to the NHS.
- Publish clear guidance on AI governance covering safe, proportionate and evidence-based use.
- Strengthen digital leadership, workforce capability and governance in local government.
- Recognise the role of local government in digital inclusion and equitable access to digital health and care services.
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the Local Government Association's Health and Wellbeing Committee, said:
"Digital and data integration in health and care can help deliver more joined up, preventative and responsive services for the people who draw on care and support, but only if local government is treated as an equal partner.
“If government wants neighbourhood health to succeed, local government must be positioned at the centre of digital reform rather than as a supporting actor to NHS digital reform. Without councils, digital health reform will fail.
“Councils often shoulder the costs of integration, but the benefits are felt elsewhere. With national standards, better data sharing and support for local service redesign, councils can help deliver the joined-up services people need.
"We're ready to work with government and NHS partners to ensure the aims of the 10-year Health Plan and Health Bill are realised.”
Notes to Editors
- Read the full report: Leading digital integration for better health and wellbeing
- 10-year Health Plan: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/10-year-health-plan-for-england-fit-for-the-future
- NHS Health Bill: https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/4124
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Companies House update to accounts filing from April 202826/10/2026 16:05:00
Companies House will pause the introduction of small companies and micro-entities filing profit and loss accounts while the government considers alternative options to simplify filing processes. The government reconfirms its commitment to mandatory software filing of accounts and other planned reforms for April 2028.
CBI responds to government's AI resilience and security plan26/10/2026 12:15:00
CBI recently responded to government's AI resilience and security plan.
Trade union access reforms should be delayed until full employer guidance is published, warns the CIPD in letter to Government26/10/2026 11:05:00
CIPD chief executive Neil Carberry calls on government to give employers guidance and time to understand new unions laws before they come in
Chancellor must avoid dangerous winter support gap for working parents and disabled people, warns Citizens Advice26/10/2026 10:05:00
Citizens Advice says the Chancellor must avoid a dangerous gap in winter energy support that threatens to leave disabled people and working families behind. The charity warns that failing to expand winter energy support beyond the current safety net risks bypassing some of the very people struggling the most.
TUC : Action alerts - October 202623/10/2026 11:05:00
Support workers on strike, key TUC campaigns and more: actions from the October 2026 round up.
Output to stabilise but profitability squeeze to continue - CBI Industrial Trends Survey23/10/2026 10:05:00
Manufacturing output is expected to stabilise in the next three months, according to the latest quarterly CBI Industrial Trends Survey. That follows a decline in the three months to October, which extended a period of generally flat or falling production that began in mid-2022.
Audit Wales - Diabetes in Wales – is the NHS ready for the future?23/10/2026 09:05:00
Diabetes is one of the biggest long-term health challenges facing NHS Wales.
Further tax burdens on financial services would be an 'own goal for competitiveness', warns CBI Chief22/10/2026 15:05:00
Budget must give business breathing space and back wealth creation.
Barclays' bumper profits show need for bank windfall tax at Budget, TUC says22/10/2026 13:05:00
As Barclays announce bumper Q3 pre-tax profits of £2.3 billion – up 12% on the year – and bringing its 2026 profits to £8.4 billion so far – up 15% on the year – the TUC is today (Thursday) urging the Chancellor to increase taxes on banks at next week's Budget.