Welsh Government
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Digital health EU funding scheme open for Welsh applications
Welsh companies and organisations will be able to access R&D funding as Wales becomes a regional partner with a major EU scheme, the Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, has announced.
Wales has joined the UNITE European Digital Health Valleys project, which was created to bridge Europe’s digital health divide and transform healthcare through tech innovation.
The project is funded by the EU’s Horizon Europe programme and brings together European regions to build a connected digital health ecosystem, enabling the development, testing and scale-up of innovative healthcare solutions.
It is the first EU grant that Welsh Government has secured since Brexit, with Welsh Government receiving funding of more than £700,000 to support participation in the scheme, ensuring Welsh organisations can fully engage in new funding and partnership opportunities.
Welsh SMEs, health boards, universities and innovation bodies are being encouraged to engage early, develop partnerships and prepare project ideas aligned with key healthcare challenges.
Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, said:
Driving innovation-led economic growth, strengthening Wales’ international partnerships, and ensuring new technologies deliver tangible benefits for public services and businesses across Wales are key pillars of our new economic productivity mission.
This major initiative will deliver on all those fronts, with a focus on addressing shared healthcare challenges such as the needs of ageing populations and workforce pressures by connecting industry, healthcare providers, academia and the public sector.
As a UNITE partner region Wales will play a central role in a shaping a new digital health innovation ecosystem and gain access to a network of European digital health regions, opening up new opportunities for our most innovative sector organisations to collaborate internationally and access funding.
Crucially, this will support the adoption of innovative solutions for NHS Wales while strengthening Wales’ position in the global digital health market.
You can find out more about the UNITE programme by signing up for a free webinar on 3 September 2026 11am to 12pm here.
Alternatively, call Business Wales on 03000 6 03000 or visit Business Wales
You can find out more about other opportunities in the Horizon Europe programme by emailing HorizonEurope@gov.wales
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/digital-health-eu-funding-scheme-open-welsh-applications
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