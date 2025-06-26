Digital Healthcare Is Not Working for Everyone – Our National Inquiry Is Asking Why

Earlier this month, the Digital Poverty Alliance convened the first in a national series of roundtables exploring how digital exclusion is shaping people’s ability to access healthcare. Part of our Inquiry into Digital Inclusion and Health, the session brought together clinicians, healthcare workers, community organisers, and professionals supporting excluded groups to examine the real-world barriers facing patients and staff across the UK.

As digital systems become the default route to NHS services – from appointment bookings to managing long-term conditions – the risk of exclusion is growing. New platforms like the NHS Wales app, Scotland’s Digital Front Door, and Northern Ireland’s MyCare aim to streamline care, but for those without access to devices, connectivity, or digital skills, these tools can be difficult or impossible to use.

Participants described a range of challenges. Frontline staff often lack time or training to support patients navigating unfamiliar systems. Many are expected to assist with apps or online bookings without having the digital confidence to do so themselves. In rural areas, poor connectivity intersects with limited skills, leaving people unsure whether problems lie with their connection, the system, or their own abilities.

The discussion also highlighted barriers linked to language and culture. Participants noted the lack of accurate, accessible translation in both digital and in-person settings, and raised concerns that cultural sensitivities – especially in mental health – are often lost in digital formats. There is also limited data on patients’ preferred languages for receiving healthcare information, making it harder to design inclusive systems.

Age-related challenges were also discussed. Older people may struggle with access or skills, while younger people face confusion and misinformation online. The fragmentation of digital services – and the lack of a unified health portal – can deter engagement, particularly for those unfamiliar with the system.

Importantly, participants agreed that improving access alone is not enough. Motivation, trust, and clear communication are essential. Many who are digitally excluded have had negative experiences with online services, and simply offering digital options does not guarantee they will be used or understood.

Solutions, participants noted, must go beyond technology. In-person services remain critically important. Funding constraints continue to limit what charities and community groups can offer, despite the essential role they play. If digital transformation is to be truly inclusive, it must be supported by ongoing investment, co-designed services, and a commitment to reaching those most at risk of being left behind.

The Inquiry is open for submissions until 30 July 2025. Individuals and organisations with lived or professional experience are encouraged to contribute. To take part or express interest in a future roundtable, visit digitalpovertyalliance.org/healthinquiry or contact Cassia Jefferson, Policy Researcher, at cassia@digitalpovertyalliance.org.