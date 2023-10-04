NHS Wales
|Printable version
Digital Healthcare: Public Health Wales launches a new Digital and Data Strategy to enhance health data accessibility, quality, and security
Our new Digital and Data Strategy will help us use the power of digital and data technology to protect and improve the health and well-being of people in Wales and to reduce health inequalities. It is part of our Long-Term Strategy (2023-35).
We use digital technology to deliver a wide range of healthcare services including:
-
Health screening services
-
Disease and health registers
-
Communicable disease surveillance
-
Microbiology and pathogen genomics
We also create and share data products such as official statistics, social and behavioural insights and academic research.
The strategy builds on the strong digital service and data science foundations already in place within Public Health Wales but acknowledges that there is more work to do. We will make sure that our digital services meet the needs of our users across Wales and focus on openness simplicity and interoperability. We will make sure our data sources are high quality and secure so we can provide advice, guidance and access to data for the people of Wales. All of this will need more collaboration and sharing with our users and partners.
As part of the strategy, we aim to be open by default and secure by design. Open by default means we will assume that as much of the data we create as possible should be available. Secure by design means that right from the start of a new piece of work we will be considering and managing the security risks for the data that should not be open.
We will put user needs first. That means we will design and run our services so the people who use them can get what they need and have a positive experience when they do.
We will use national digital and data standards to make sure that people can easily use and understand our digital and data services. These standards include:
-
The UK Statistics Authority’s Code of Practice for Statistics
-
Welsh Government’s Centre for Digital Public Services Digital Service Standards for Wales
-
The Information Commissioner’s Data Sharing Code of Practice
Our strategy articulates a clear vision for data encompassing collection, storage, and processing. This means our data can be found and used easily in a variety of open, standard formats so it can be easily integrated into other services such as Electronic Health Records or the systems at GP surgeries.
You can learn more about our new strategy below.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/digital-healthcare-public-health-wales-launches-a-new-digital-and-data-strategy-to-enhance-health-data-accessibility-quality-and-security/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Health Impact Assessment approach aids public sector bodies in development of climate change adaptations03/10/2023 16:15:00
Research by Public Health Wales, along with the consultancy Urban Habitats, has shown the value of using a Health Impact Assessment (HIA) when developing adaptations to climate change.
A review of international evidence and country experiences has found evidence that multi-sectoral policies may reduce health inequities28/09/2023 12:10:00
The International Horizon Scanning and Learning Report 46: Five Essential Conditions for Health Equity examined determinants of health inequity and highlighted five policy areas where action could be taken to reduce inequity.
High quality provision is essential if free school meals and free childcare are to improve our children's health27/09/2023 15:10:00
Roll-out of free school meals and childcare must not compromise on quality if we are to safeguard the health of those most disadvantaged. This is the message from senior leaders in the Building a Healthier Wales Coordination group.
University students urged to put vaccination on their to do list to avoid serious illness22/09/2023 09:15:00
Public Health Wales is urging new and current students arriving at university this autumn to ensure that they are up to date with all their childhood vaccinations, and so avoid serious illnesses such as meningitis, measles and septicaemia.
Public Health Wales has published guidance for addressing vaping among secondary school-age learners21/09/2023 14:15:00
Public Health Wales has produced an information and guidance resource on vaping for secondary-aged learners in Wales.
Wales has seen a downward trend in rates of tuberculosis (TB) over the last decade20/09/2023 09:15:00
Wales has seen a 36 per cent decrease in the incidence of TB over the last decade, falling from a peak of 4.6 cases per 100,000 population in 2013 to 2.8 cases per 100,000 people in 2021.
Celebrating the health benefits of the new 20 mph speed limit19/09/2023 16:15:00
As a new week of school and work begins with a 20 mph speed limit in place, public health experts are welcoming the health benefits it will bring.
New health outcomes data published15/09/2023 09:10:00
Public Health Wales has published new data on public health outcomes.