Digital ID boost for AML checks: DSIT and HMT issue guidance for MLR compliance
Yesterday, (26 February) HMT and DSIT unveiled their long-awaited guidance, outlining clearly that digital verification solutions certified under the Trust Framework, and appearing on the DVS register, can be reliably utilised to conduct AML checks.
To view the guidance, please click here.
Context
In July 2025, the government announced that HMT and DSIT would be developing joint guidance on how companies that fall within the MLRs, could leverage digital ID solutions for AML/KYC checks.
As new technologies emerge and global economic crime threats persist, it is vital that businesses have effective tools to detect and prevent illicit finance. Digital ID has been viewed as a critical technology for fraud prevention, streamlined AML compliance as well as faster, safer and more inclusive customer journeys. However, whilst regulations already permit digital ID for customer due diligence, uptake has been limited due to legacy processes, cultural habits, and concerns about clear guidance.
This announcement has been paired with the Government’s Payments Forward Plan, which provides a roadmap for strategic focuses across Digital ID, fraud prevention, open banking, digital wallets and more.
techUK welcomes this as a positive step, setting consistency and pushing forward innovation in this sector.
Why was this guidance needed?
With an estimated 40% of global illicit financial flow passing through the City of London and the Crown Dependencies, the potential impact of stronger fraud prevention in the UK is significant. The digital identity and verification sector is both capable and ready to support this effort. Research identifies 239 UK-based digital ID companies, 85% of which are engaged with customers within financial and professional services. This demonstrates not only market maturity, but a synergistic opportunity between digital identity solutions and the sectors most exposed to financial crime.
In December, techUK wrote to DSIT and HM Treasury setting out our members’ priorities for the forthcoming guidance on enabling firms to adopt digital ID solutions to meet their obligations under the Money Laundering Regulations (MLRs). We emphasised that the guidance must be clear, practical and explicitly support the use of Digital Verification Services certified under the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework, ensuring consistent policy, reducing duplication and avoiding confusion across the sector.
We are delighted to see this point reflected in the guidance.
"techUK are delighted to see the publication of the Payments Forward Plan at such an important moment for the sector. The roadmap provides much needed clarity across retail, wholesale and cross-border payments, whilst the government commitment to support digital ID and digital tools to reduce fraud and enable new possibilities is a positive step forward in line with what techUK has been advocating for. We look forward to continuing our engagement with HMT, FCA and PSR as they set out their plan in a way that will also support the DVS sector and align with the Digital ID Trust Framework.”- James Challinor, Head of Financial Services, techUK.
Now it’s time to turn policy into progress.
With this important government policy enablement in place, the path is clear to accelerate digital identity adoption.
techUK stands ready to support the next phase of adoption across AML and KYC, both within financial services and in wider sectors such as property and legal services.
We will be exploring the next steps, and how industry and government can better align policy, practice, regulation and fraud prevention to drive tangible progress, at our upcoming roundtable: Digital Identity and Financial Services: Driving Adoption by Aligning Policy, Practice, Regulation and Fraud Prevention.
To learn more about techUK’s work on digital identity, fraud prevention and financial services, please get in touch.
