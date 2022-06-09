techUK
|Printable version
Digital Identity Whitepaper: Unlocking UK Digital Identity in 2022
In techUK’s 2020 White Paper on Digital ID, ‘Digital Identities: the missing link in a UK digital economy' we called for action to develop “a market for digital identities, which spans public and private sector in an interoperable way”.
Whilst these are welcome developments, now is not the time for complacency or slowing down. Far from it. Greater action is still required and urgently needed.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/digital-identity-whitepaper-unlocking-uk-digital-identity-in-2022.html
Latest News from
techUK
The Alan Turing Institute launches the Centre for Emerging Technology and Security (CETaS)09/06/2022 09:20:00
The CETaS will inform UK security policy through evidence-based, interdisciplinary research on emerging technology issues.
techUK, UKIBC and NASSCOM publish a joint position paper on the importance of data transfers for UK-India digital trade01/06/2022 13:15:00
techUK, UK India Business Council and NASSCOM have released a Joint Position Paper on Enabling Data Transfers for India-UK Digital Trade aimed at promoting data protection in both countries while enabling free flow of data in the UK-India corridor.
Cyber Resilience Strategy for Defence30/05/2022 15:20:00
The Cyber Resilience Strategy for Defence outlines the Ministry of Defence’s vision to build a stronger, cyber-resilient Defence.
MOD DE&S: Marine Systems Transformation Programme (MaST)27/05/2022 16:20:00
DE&S Ships Support will be publishing Pre Qualification Questionnaires for 3 new Multi-Supplier Frameworks (1.Spares & Consumables, 2.Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul, and 3.Technical Services) in support of the Marine Systems Transformation Programme (MaST)
Digital currencies, unlocking innovation in payments27/05/2022 09:05:00
Digital currencies are emerging across the globe, with industry-led initiatives and new projects being explored by governments. Internationally, regulators and policymakers are exploring the use cases for digital currencies, as well as the best regulatory frameworks.
RegTech on the rise to tackle fraud26/05/2022 16:15:00
RegTech, a game changer in the fight against fraud
Delivering DSIS: One year on26/05/2022 15:15:00
Minister for Defence Procurement Jeremy Quin has delivered a written statement to Parliament outlining the progress made in the first year since the publication of the Defence and Security Industrial Strategy
Regular sessions with NHS Transformation’s Adult Social Care team announced26/05/2022 09:20:00
techUK and the NHS Transformation Directorate’s Adult Social Care team have recently announced greater collaboration that will see the organisations hold bi-monthly ‘check-ins’ for techUK members.