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Digital justice impact day 2026
As part of our Digital Justice portfolio and our ongoing work to explore the role of technology in strengthening outcomes across all stages of the Criminal Justice System (CJS), the Justice and Emergency Services programme is pleased to be hosting our Digital Justice Impact Day for 2026.
The content shared showcases ways in which digital tools and innovation can support the Justice journey, from courts and tribunals to probation services and prisons.
Improving Justice outcomes through technology and digital innovation
Technology plays an increasingly important role in improving the accessibility, efficiency, and responsiveness of the Justice process. It supports a wide range of functions, including translation and interpretation services, video conferencing for victims and defendants, more efficient prosecutions, the responsible and ethical application of AI, and investigations into technology-enabled offences.
The insights below set out how techUK members see innovative technologies strengthening the CJS and supporting better outcomes for victims and the wider public.
We are grateful to all contributors for sharing their work. Their contributions underline the importance of innovation and partnership, and the role these play in delivering improved Justice outcomes through more effective solutions.
Explore the ideas shaping the future of Justice below and learn more about how innovation and collaboration are supporting progress across the Justice sector.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/digital-justice-impact-day-2026.html
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