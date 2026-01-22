Welsh Government
Digital logistics hub to be established in Pontypool
Welsh Government funding is helping an award-winning logistics company to establish a modern, technology-led logistics hub, supporting Welsh businesses and creating highly skilled new jobs.
Pontypool-based Freight Logistics Solutions (FLS) is expanding its operations to meet growing demand for digitally-enabled, locally-delivered logistics services across Wales and the wider UK.
Founded in 2016, FLS has grown into one of the UK’s leading digital freight providers, working with more than 16,000 hauliers across the UK and Europe. Its proprietary technology connects clients with nearby transport providers using real-time data to optimise routing, reduce inefficiencies and support more carbon-efficient transport solutions.
Welsh Government support previously enabled FLS to develop an innovative emissions management tool, helping customers significantly reduce the environmental impact of their logistics operations.
The new digital logistics hub, based in Pontypool, will further strengthen FLS’ technology capability, increase operational capacity and enable the business to better support Welsh manufacturers, producers and supply chains as they scale.
Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, yesterday said:
We continue to make Wales a place where good jobs, strong businesses, and thriving communities are the foundation of a stronger, fairer, and greener economy.
This expansion will strengthen the regional supply chain, deliver new skilled roles, and support the adoption of smarter, more efficient logistics solutions that align with our Net Zero ambitions.
Ieuan Rosser, Chief Executive at FLS, yesterday said:
This investment marks an important step in the next phase of our growth. Our focus has always been on building digital-first logistics solutions that help businesses move goods more efficiently, more intelligently and with lower environmental impact.
Establishing this new hub in Pontypool allows us to scale our technology, create high-value jobs locally, and better support Welsh businesses with modern logistics infrastructure that is fit for the future.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/digital-logistics-hub-be-established-pontypool
