Crown Commercial Service
|Printable version
Digital Outcomes/G-Cloud: an update for CCS customers and suppliers
Changes to launch dates for Digital Outcomes 6 and G-Cloud 13
What is happening?
Following careful consideration, CCS has taken the difficult decision to delay the launch of Digital Outcomes (DOS6) and G-Cloud 13. We have set out, below, the reasons and what this means for customers and suppliers.
Why are the agreements delayed?
CCS is working to make our agreements easier to use, enabling a better experience for our customers. We are developing a new digital service for buyers to access a number of our commercial agreements, including DOS6 and G-Cloud 13.
We are focused on ensuring the user testing is informing the final product and this has identified further feedback and insight that we need to consider in more depth before we can roll this out to our customers. We have therefore taken the decision to delay the go-live of DOS6 and G-Cloud 13. We appreciate that this will be disappointing for many of our customers and suppliers, but are confident that delaying the launch is the right thing to do and will allow us to go live later in the year with an improved digital experience.
Advice for customers and suppliers
What can current/prospective customers and suppliers of DOS and G-Cloud do during this delay?
Both DOS5 and G-Cloud 12 are still live agreements. Any live procurements will continue and any new procurements can start and be seen through to award. Once we have concluded the testing on our new digital service, we will communicate the dates that the new agreements will be launched.
When can customers start to use DOS6 and G-Cloud 13?
We are working hard to deliver improvements to our new digital service that have been identified as part of the user testing and will aim to provide further updates on anticipated go-live dates when these are available. Our plan is to launch DOS6 and G-Cloud 13 later in the year. Further details will be provided in due course.
When and how will CCS communicate further on this?
Further updates will be posted on the relevant agreements’ webpages and through CCS’s usual channels including customer newsletters. Communications will be issued to suppliers on the respective agreements.
What does this mean for use of the current Digital Marketplace?
Customers will continue to conduct their procurements on the Digital Marketplace platform while using DOS5 and G-Cloud 12. Suppliers will continue to access the Digital Marketplace for DOS5 and G-Cloud 12. DOS6 and G-Cloud 13 customers will be directed to the relevant platform to procure services when ready.
What to do now
Prospective customers or suppliers of Digital Outcomes and G-Cloud do not need to take any action at this time.
DOS5 and G-Cloud 12 continue to be available until their published expiry dates. Further updates will be published on the relevant agreement pages in due course.
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/digital-outcomes-g-cloud-an-update-for-ccs-customers-and-suppliers
Latest News from
Crown Commercial Service
National aggregation opportunity for distribution of the Household Support Fund and other funding initiatives04/08/2022 10:05:00
As our local authority customers know, significant challenges can occur when trying to disburse payments quickly and efficiently to people through government initiatives like the Household Support Fund.
Helping the public sector meet smart transport challenges02/08/2022 09:20:00
Find out how our smart transport solutions agreements are playing a vital role in helping deliver net zero across the transport sector.
Crown Commercial Service announces a new 1 year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Salesforce01/08/2022 14:33:00
CCS are pleased to announce that they have negotiated a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CRM software provider, Salesforce.
We can help local authorities with their refugee resettlement needs01/08/2022 12:20:00
From payment solutions and voucher schemes to language services and accommodation, we can help local authorities provide efficient and effective resettlement programmes in their communities.
How CCS is enabling a greener supply chain29/07/2022 12:20:00
CCS is enabling a greener supply chain by supporting suppliers to meet new government regulations and publish their carbon reduction plans.
New IT partner helps Care Quality Commision raise user satisfaction to almost 95%28/07/2022 12:20:00
Find out how our Technology Services 2 agreement helped the Care Quality Commision (CQC) appoint a new IT partner, improving user satisfaction to almost 95%.
Purchasing platform changes for delivery to Northern Ireland28/07/2022 09:10:00
The Technology Online Purchasing Content agreement has updated its Technology Products Purchasing Platform to provide delivery to Northern Ireland.
Latest IT hardware aggregation saves customers 21% of spend26/07/2022 15:25:00
Customers achieved an average of 21% savings against estimated market values by taking part in our latest IT hardware aggregation.